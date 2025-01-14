RESAAS Adds Jessica Toppazzini to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Jessica Toppazzini to the Company's Advisory Board.

Ms. Toppazzini most recently held the position of Principal and Managing Director of Avison Young, leading the Vancouver office focusing on strategic growth and business development. Ms. Toppazzini made history as Avison Young's first female Managing Director in Canada.

Prior to being Managing Director, Ms. Toppazzini served as Senior Vice President, founding Avison Young's Valuation & Advisory team in BC. Ms. Toppazzini was recently awarded Business In Vancouver's coveted Forty Under 40 Award.

"I am thrilled to join RESAAS's Advisory Board at such a pivotal time for commercial real estate," said Ms. Toppazzini. "I was introduced to RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange (CODE) while at Avison Young and immediately recognized its potential to transform the industry—a solution that has been long overdue. By enabling brokerages and landlords to share real-time, reciprocal leasing availability data directly, it ensures clients receive the most accurate information while significantly streamlining the marketing and research processes. I look forward to helping expand its reach and advancing innovation in the industry."

"Jessica Toppazzini is a highly respected leader in commercial real estate, known for her forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of the industry's evolution," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Since launching RESAAS CODE in 2024, demand from commercial brokerages and institutions has been tremendous. With Ms. Toppazzini joining the RESAAS Advisory Board, her expertise will amplify awareness and expand the customer base for RESAAS CODE, while bringing strategic insight and market growth aligned with the Company's 2025 Strategic Plan."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com .

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

