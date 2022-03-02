RESAAS Adds James Huang to Advisory Board

Commercial Real Estate Industry Veteran Joins Advisory Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF) a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of James Huang to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Huang is currently President of eXp Commercial, a division of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI). Formerly, Mr. Huang was President of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, where he grew the company across more than 20 states and into multiple countries. Previously, Mr. Huang spent several years at Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading Commercial Real Estate company, after a tenure as Vice President at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). Mr. Huang was most recently the National President of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA).

"It is an honor for me to be included on RESAAS's Advisory Board, an opportunity that will allow me to help synthesize the future of technology within the Commercial Real Estate industry," said James Huang. "I look forward to introducing my extensive network within the Commercial Real Estate industry to RESAAS, and assist in the expansion of RESAAS's Commercial Technology Platform."

"RESAAS is proud to welcome Mr. Huang to our Company's Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As RESAAS expands into the Commercial Real Estate sector, Mr. Huang's leadership, expertise and relationships will open doors to the most well-known and highly-regarded Commercial Real Estate firms in North America. RESAAS has worked with Mr. Huang at AREAA, for whom RESAAS powers global referrals. We look forward to working together in this next chapter of industry advancement."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

