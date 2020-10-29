RESAAS Achieves Clear Cooperation Compliance

VANCOUVER. BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has achieved Clear Cooperation Compliance.

The Clear Cooperation Policy was enacted by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), America's largest trade association that represents 1.4 million members.

The goal of the policy is to ensure transparency for all listings available for sale. All licensed real estate agents should be eligible to discover listings for sale in a compliant manner.

"New listing data is consistently sought-after information, especially in markets with short supply or limited inventory," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has worked diligently with Real Estate Associations, Boards and Councils to ensure a fair market and level playing field for all licensed agents. We are proud RESAAS is Clear Cooperation Policy compliant, and look forward to welcoming more MLS clients as RESAAS customers."

Listing data added to RESAAS first can be automatically sent into the following MLS systems through a number of integrations RESAAS has with these companies:

"Matrix MLS" by CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX)

"Paragon MLS" by Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE: BKI)

"Rapattoni MLS" by Rapattoni

The RESAAS platform integrates these MLS systems to facilitate compliance with NAR's Clear Cooperation mandate.

Real Estate Associations, Boards, Councils and MLS seeking more information should contact [email protected]

