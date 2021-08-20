Before this fall's unveiling of the new strategic plan, which represents the logical continuation of all these plans, Saint-Laurent's Administration wishes to present a report on the main accomplishments that have stemmed from these plans and that have made their mark in the past few years.

"Today, we are proud to announce that the majority of the projects we launched in 2017 have been completed or are at least largely under way, and that some will continue on in the years to come. And so despite a difficult last year, our teams have shown resilience and have been able to adapt their ways of doing things in order to achieve the objectives set in each of our plans. I would like to thank them all and congratulate them on their accomplishments. We are now ready to move ahead to the next step with confidence and determination!"

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

The local plans adopted in 2017 presented small and large-scale actions and projects addressing all facets of the community. Ranging from greening the territory to active transportation, cultural activities and the festivities of Saint-Laurent's 125th anniversary, these plans guided the priorities of Saint-Laurent's Administration for the past five years.

To read about the actions and projects completed within each plan, click on the name of the plan or go to this page on our website.

Local sustainable development plan for 2017-2020

Through the implementation of original and visionary initiatives, Saint-Laurent has earned a solid reputation as a leader in the field of sustainable development in Québec. With this plan, Saint-Laurent's Administration wanted to carry out projects that would mobilize its residents, employees and partners in order to pursue its environmental protection objectives.

Local greenhouse gas emission reduction plan

In order to take concrete action in the short term to gradually reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Saint-Laurent's Administration developed a realistic action plan based on a detailed inventory of emissions generated by municipal operations and community activities on the territory. With this plan, Saint-Laurent's Administration made a formal commitment to limit the harmful effects of climate change as much as possible and, in so doing, Saint-Laurent became the first borough in Montréal where such a plan was adopted.

Local transportation plan

With its central geographic location, Saint-Laurent is a major crossroads in the heart of Montréal. This plan therefore aimed to make it easier for people to get around the borough as well as to and from Montréal, by promoting the use of active and public transportation. Its overall vision covers the next 15 years. As for the action plan, its scope covered three years, from 2017 to 2020.

Local cultural development plan for 2018-2021

In 2011, Saint-Laurent became the first borough where culture was identified as the fourth pillar of the Sustainable development plan of Saint-Laurent's Administration, in addition to the environmental, economic and social components. The culmination of a collective effort with partners from Saint-Laurent's cultural community, this first plan dedicated to culture was adopted in 2017. In this plan, concrete actions were presented to develop and consolidate the cultural activities and resources offered in the borough.

Integrated social development action plan for 2017-2021

Due to remarkable demographic growth in the borough in recent years, Saint-Laurent 's Administration needed to better manage its social development actions in order to adequately meet the changing needs of the borough's residents. Closely linked to Ville de Montréal's first Policy on social development, this local plan confirmed the desire of Saint-Laurent's Administration to make social development a priority in its actions and decisions.

Local municipal development plan for 2018-2021

In order to ensure responsible management of the major projects for the borough, Saint-Laurent's Administration created its first municipal development plan. In the form of project sheets, it presented various major initiatives requiring multidisciplinary collaboration in order for these projects to be carried out.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its soon fully renovated arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

