CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -Today the government of Canada, the City of Calgary and Calgary Housing announced over $33 million to repair 1052 homes across the city.

These homes will undergo extensive repairs and renewals that include fixing building envelopes, replacing roofs, windows and doors, as well as making them more accessible and energy efficient.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Funding for these portfolios is as follows:

$10.04 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $11.66 million from the City of Calgary

from the $11.76 million from Calgary Housing

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Today marks a significant step forward for housing here in Calgary. By working with our city's partners, we are making over 1000 homes safer and more accessible and improving the living conditions for thousands of people. This will truly make a difference in our ongoing work to provide safe and affordable housing for all Canadians." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Alberta



"One of the most effective ways to meet our affordable housing needs is to invest in the homes we already have. By prioritizing repairs and improvements, we can ensure that residents remain in their beloved communities. We must continue investing in the homes that have kept our neighbours safe and warm for decades." – Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"With this funding contribution from our partners at CMHC, along with investment by The City of Calgary and Calgary Housing, we are protecting and renewing affordable homes that have provided security and dignity to thousands of Calgarians over the years. These efforts will ensure these homes continue to offer safe, secure, and affordable living for families and individuals—now and for decades to come." – Sarah Woodgate, President, Calgary Housing

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy ( NHS) is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

NHS) is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2024 , the federal government has committed $54.28 billion to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) , provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of June 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $9.40 billion to support the creation of over 37,000 units and the repair of over 165,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

, provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Names Units Funding Calgary Housing Repairs Portfolio: Erin Woods 4

Falcon Ridge 3

Falcon Ridge 5

Huntington 6

McKenzie Towne 2

Millrise 1

North Haven 3

Queensland 2

Vista Heights Total for 9 projects:



403

Federal Government through the AHF: $3.53 million

Calgary Housing: $8.25 million City of Calgary Repairs Portfolio: City Highrise 80 Federal Government through the AHF: $4.87 million

City of Calgary: $11.37 million These funds will be distributed by Calgary Housing and the City of Calgary for various repair projects across the region and more info will become available as repairs complete 569 Federal Government through the AHF: $1.63 million

City of Calgary

$297,500.00

Calgary Housing: $3.51 million Total: 1052 $33.34 million

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]