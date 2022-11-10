MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nespresso Canada is pleased to announce the official reopening of the Nespresso Boutique in Carrefour Laval. Ranked the highest performing in North America, the Laval boutique will now offer the region's consumers an enhanced and innovative shopping experience. The official inauguration took place on November 9, in the presence of Alfonso Troisi, the President and Director General of Nespresso Canada, partners of the organisation and special guests.

"More than ever, consumers are looking for immersive shopping experiences, personal interaction with experts, and more human connection," Alfonso Troisi mentioned. "We are aware that our boutiques play a key role in engaging consumers in the Nespresso universe. The reopening of the boutique in Carrefour Laval marks, once again, the positioning of Nespresso as a true leader in the retail industry."

A unique and modern shopping experience

Having opened its doors to customers for the first time in 2014, the boutique's recent transformation allows Nespresso to meet its customers' needs and purchasing preferences. In this new space, Nespresso coffee consumers will have access to an optimized client experience and inspiring discussions with our coffee specialists on site.

The new self-serve and virtual line-up solutions will allow customers at the Laval boutique to explore the space at their own pace and process their transactions themselves in a quicker, more practical way. A pick-up location for orders placed ahead of time on the Nespresso website will also be available.

The Atelier 360 area will be the largest workshop table in Canada where consumers can enjoy expert coffee workshops, coffee tastings and other special events.

In order to enhance the in-boutique experience, boutique customers will be able to personalize their coffee tastings with custom "latte art", or by personalizing accessories purchased in-store with our new engraving machine.

Faithful to the company's core values, sustainable development will once again be integrated into the client's journey, notably with the increased in-store capacity for recycling capsules and the introduction of interactive screens to facilitate it.

A decor inspired by home and abroad

Inspired by innovations in other markets, including new design elements recently introduced and piloted in the Nespresso boutiques in Vienna, London and Lausanne, the Laval boutique is now a shopping environment where all senses are stimulated and where it feels good to discover and enjoy coffee in its finest form.

"The boutique's unique design is a nod to our Belle Province, with a chandelier sculpted by Quebec artist Pascale Girardin and elegant flooring reminiscent of the Fleur-de-lys," added Anne-Valérie Guidollet, Vice-President of Sales and B2C Channels.

About Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

