MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is proud to announce the official reopening of the Côte-des-Neiges library, allowing its users to enjoy all the improvements that have been made.* Naturally, the current situation does not allow for an in-person event to celebrate the reopening.

Located on Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, a few steps from the metro station and several academic institutions and schools, the Côte-des-Neiges library is an essential community space for the neighbourhood. Before the renovation work began in 2019, the Côte-des-Neiges library handled 273,015 loans and 233,000 returns.

"The community of Côte-des-Neiges has been impatiently awaiting the reopening of this library and the enhancement of its services," says Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. "Local libraries are central to a community like ours. This library has offerings for every taste. I'm very happy that it is reopening in time for summer vacations. This is excellent news for our residents!"

One of the improvements that people visiting the library will notice is the pair of self-service automated return stations installed in the centre of the building in a glass column. The renovations also include:

New reception desks

New furnishings

More digital displays

A new activity room in the children's area

The work carried out over the last year is part of Phase 3 of the RFID project, which is an initiative of the Programme de rénovation, d'agrandissement et de construction de bibliothèques (library renovation, expansion and construction program). This program is affiliated with the Entente sur le développement culturel de Montréal (cultural development agreement) between the Ville de Montréal and the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications.

The NDG library is next

Since mid-February, similar improvement work has been underway at the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce library located at 3755 Rue Botrel. Once that work is completed, which is scheduled for the fall, all borough residents will be able to take full advantage of their four municipal libraries.

* Library access is permitted but must be in accordance with public health directives.

