MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Rennaï, a new beauty and self-care retailer, is now open to the public at ROYALMOUNT, the newest highly anticipated shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Montreal, Canada. Rennaï's one-stop shop for personalized self-care is the first in a series of North American store openings planned over the next five years. Offering a unique, holistic shopping experience, Rennaï seamlessly integrates in-person and online retail, featuring best-in-class local, national, and global beauty products and services.

Featuring over 175 brands, Rennaï will continue to showcase first-to-market concepts, rolling out launches and exclusives over the next year. With a mandate to responsibly educate and inspire, Rennaï is setting new standards within the beauty industry by fostering an environment that makes it effortless for customers to discover and define personalized beauty and self-care routines. The 36,000-square-foot space, designed by the coveted interior designer Ana Borrallo, promotes its '5 Realms of Rennaï' for modern self-care and houses an exclusive in-house medical aesthetic clinic offering the most advanced medical beauty treatments.

"Watching the Rennaï concept evolve from an early-stage concept to a vibrant, tangible reality has been an extraordinary journey. We are thrilled to open our doors to both Montreal residents and visitors. Our team, from the knowledgeable specialists and experts in each of our realms to those ensuring a seamless online experience, has been meticulously trained to deliver an unparalleled retail experience. Launching in Canada with unique offerings in a state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of beauty and self-care. We are proud to establish these new standards with the inauguration of our first Rennaï location," shares Christopher Novak, President and CCO of Rennaï.

5 REALMS OF RENNAÏ

Rennaï believes self-care is an ongoing journey, not merely a destination. To cater to this evolving process, Rennaï's retail environment is strategically segmented into five distinct realms. Each realm is meticulously crafted to meet the diverse needs of customers at every point in their self-care journey.

The Reimagine Realm: The Artistry of Beauty Products

A skilled in-house beauty team guides customers through a wide selection of premium beauty products and services, proposing makeup looks with expert tips and tricks that resonate with each guest's unique essence.

The Refresh Realm: Finding Your Unique Fragrance

An extensive fragrance section features trained specialists who help customers explore various collections to discover signature scents.

The Revitalize Realm: Self-Care Inside and Out

Developed to support a consumer's well-being routine from the inside out, the Revitalize zone includes energizing supplements, personal care, sexual wellness tools plus bath and body products. Customers can benefit from the support of in-house nutritionists and self-care specialists.

The Rejuvenate realm: Skinification and Efficacy

From nature's finest to science's latest innovation, Rennaï carries a wide selection of premier skincare brands with products and services that aid in building a personalized routine for each individual's desired outcome and specific needs. Rennaï is excited to lead the charge with a first to market in-house medical aesthetic clinic that can further support your personalized wants and needs.

The Retreat Realm: Wellness

The heart of the store, the self-care sanctuary within Rennaï is an inviting space for relaxation and luxurious pampering. Guests can enjoy refreshments, social visits, and book personalized self-care treatments, including manicures, pedicures, and high-tech facials.

Rennaï will also feature dedicated sections for haircare and men's products, carefully curated to enhance the consumer experience. Each area introduces a world of possibilities, filled with unique discoveries and innovative solutions.

About Rennaï

At Rennaï, we are dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal well-being through 360° self-care in a highly accessible setting. Inspired by the French word Renaissance, meaning rebirth and renewal, our brand is committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards self-care, self-love and self-discovery. Our range of carefully curated beauty products from around the world is complemented by personalized self-care services, including consultations with beauty, nutrition and wellness experts. We offer a variety of services to nourish the mind, body and soul, providing everything you need to feel your best, both inside and out.

For more information on Rennaï, visit: www.rennai.com

About ROYALMOUNT

ROYALMOUNT is Montreal's newest shopping, dining & entertainment destination, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The world-class district located in the midtown features 170 stores including 60 restaurants and cafes. The retail offer includes 50% new to market concepts and the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in the province of Quebec. In addition to an exciting programming offer, ROYALMOUNT is home to a 77,000 square foot urban park and public art trail, featuring more than 60 art installations from local and international artists.

Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT will soon be the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. One of the highlights of its sustainability promise is its climate-controlled enclosed skybridge linking the project directly to Montreal's metro and public transit, facilitating eco-conscious access to this one-of-a-kind destination.

For more information on ROYALMOUNT, visit www.royalmount.com

