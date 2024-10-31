Moderated by BoF's Alice Gividen, the panel discussion charted how consumers' needs are changing concerning self-care, the drivers behind those changes and the innovation that will provide brands with a strategic edge to succeed in a consumer-driven era. Valued at $1.8 trillion today, the global wellness industry is set to grow between 5 and 10 percent each year up to 2027 according to BoF's 2023 Beauty State of Fashion report. Rennaï is poised to serve this expanding market through its holistic approach to beauty and self-care in a non-traditional retail environment that blends best-in-class products, services and education.

"One of the biggest shifts in consumer behaviour here is just how knowledgeable the customer is today — be that informed by fact or hearsay. There has been a reversal in terms of who's leading the conversation," Rennaï President and Chief Creative Officer Christopher Novak told BoF. "When I first started in the beauty business, brands were in charge of telling customers what they needed. Now, customers are coming to brands with specific demands to meet their needs."

Detailed in Business of Fashion's post-panel article , the conversation's key takeaways include responsible consumer education to enhance credibility, science-backed innovative solutions that are clinically proven and achieving human touch points plus interaction in a digital world.

Novak adds, "We believe the self-care space will evolve into services coming together — customers will want convenient access to a full self-care plan, and we believe that the businesses that come from a place of expertise and authenticity will emerge as the new heritage brands."

