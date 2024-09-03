MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Rennaï, a new beauty and self-care shopping destination announces its exclusive Canadian retail partnership with Victoria Beckham Beauty. Opening on September 5th, 2024 in Montreal's ROYALMOUNT project, Rennaï's 36,000 sq ft flagship store is a one-stop-shop for beauty products and services. The first in a series of North American store openings, Rennaï will feature best-in-class national, global and domestic beauty and self-care brand offerings.

Launched in September 2019 by Victoria Beckham, Victoria Beckham Beauty is a fashion-led clean luxury beauty and skincare brand. Born from obsession and designed beyond reason, Victoria Beckham Beauty is the result of Victoria's personal commitment to the pursuit of excellence in every way. With a product range including make-up, skincare and fragrance, the coveted collection features signature items including its Satin Kajal Liner, Vast Lash Mascara, Posh Lipstick, and skincare co-developed with Augustinus Bader.

"Through our exclusive partnership with Victoria Beckham Beauty in Canada, Rennaï establishes a new era of beauty and self-care. This collaboration embodies the shared values and vision of both Rennaï and Victoria Beckham Beauty, empowering customers to feel uniquely confident and beautiful. Together, we are committed to educating and inspiring our customers, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to enhance their self-care rituals," shares Christopher Novak, President & CCC, Rennaï.

With an instant beauty cult following, the Victoria Beckham Beauty line is currently available in US and European outlets, making Rennaï the first and only Canadian retail partner for this highly coveted brand.

"As Victoria Beckham Beauty plans to expand its retail footprint globally, and as we saw incredible traction with Canadian sales via our own e-commerce business, the natural next step was to provide our Canadian customer with a brand experience closer to home. We chose Rennaï as our first Canadian retail partner and are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of such a unique and innovative retail experience", says Katia Beauchamp, Victoria Beckham Beauty CEO.

Situated in Rennaï's Re-imagine realm, dedicated to beauty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty counter is staffed by highly trained specialists. These experts enhance the customer experience with specialized techniques and personalized applications, embodying Rennaï's commitment to responsible education and inspiration.

About Rennaï

At Rennaï, we are dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal well-being through 360° self-care in a highly accessible setting. Inspired by the French word Renaissance, meaning rebirth and renewal, our brand is committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards self-care, self-love and self-discovery. Our range of carefully curated beauty products from around the world is complemented by personalized self-care services, including consultations with beauty, nutrition and wellness experts. We offer a variety of services to nourish the mind, body and soul, providing everything you need to feel your best, both inside and out.

For more information on Rennaï, visit: www.rennai.com

About ROYALMOUNT

ROYALMOUNT is Montreal's newest shopping, dining & entertainment destination, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The world-class district located in the midtown features 170 stores including 60 restaurants and cafes. The retail offer includes 50% new to market concepts and the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in the province of Quebec. In addition to an exciting programming offer, ROYALMOUNT is home to a 77,000 square foot urban park and public art trail, featuring more than 60 art installations from local and international artists.

Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT will soon be the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. One of the highlights of its sustainability promise is its climate-controlled enclosed skybridge linking the project directly to Montreal's metro and public transit, facilitating eco-conscious access to this one-of-a-kind destination. www.royalmount.com

About Victoria Beckham Beauty

Good. Better. Best. Beckham. That's the Victoria Standard. Although Victoria Beckham had experienced the world's best beauty products (often in the hands of the world's best stylists, under the direction of the world's best photographers) she still found herself looking around - and into her makeup bag - and thinking 'This could be better'. Because, despite the array of quality, style, craft and heritage on offer, everything that excelled in one area seemed to sacrifice in another. And so Victoria Beckham Beauty was created to make the products that would finally meet these uncompromising standards: Proven performance and an elevated experience delivered with intentional integrity, transparency and inclusivity. A keenly curated range that only includes items that genuinely add to the best already out there; Shades selected for classical looks and contemporary styles; The feeling of luxury from first sight to last swipe, sweep or dab; The enduring quality required by demanding lifestyles; Fashion-led, female founded, cruelty-free, conscious and clean. Pure excellence in every way, at all times. Ambitious? Absolutely. Unreasonable? Not one bit.

