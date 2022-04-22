SICAMOUS, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians have been clear about what they want: clean air and good jobs, a healthy environment and a strong economy. The Government of Canada is investing in community-led renewable energy projects that support energy independence and economic development while lowering GHG emissions.

Today, the District of Sicamous broke ground on its Community Bio-Heat Project, which will help produce renewable energy within the municipality. The Government of Canada is providing $875,000 for Phase 2 of this project through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program and the District of Sicamous is contributing $176,000.

The Community Bio-Heat Facility will consist of a biomass boiler heating system and boiler house, which will repurpose wood waste into fuel, providing thermal heat to several buildings within the Sicamous Industrial Park (Thomsen Place and Thomsen Court). This investment supports energy independence and will provide locally sourced and affordable heating.

This project is being completed in two concurrent phases. Phase 1 of the project includes the design and build of the biomass boiler and the initial connection to the Sicamous Industrial Park. Phase 2 includes the execution of the biomass supply contract, inspection and operator training, and the design and build of the piping network and applicable building retrofits.

Quotes

"Transforming the way communities produce and use energy is key to building a prosperous economy that is aligned with our climate objectives. The District of Sicamous's bio-heat project represents our government's commitment to collaborating with and investing in communities in pursuit of these goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources



"The leadership of the District of Sicamous is another example of how local authorities across British Columbia are taking action to reduce climate pollution by turning waste into energy. These projects are part of the CleanBC Roadmap, our comprehensive approach to creating stronger economies and healthier communities that work for everyone."

The Honourable George Heyman

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

"The District is fortunate to be supported by our federal, provincial and regional partners who recognize the value of this project and Sicamous's vision to generate clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our community. Council and staff have worked diligently on this important project, and we are pleased to see it come to fruition."

His Worship Terry Rysz

Mayor of District of Sicamous

Quick facts

The $220-million Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program strives to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity. The program is part of the government's Investing in Canada plan , a more than $180-billion investment in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

strives to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity. The program is part of the government's , a more than investment in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and rural and northern communities. For Phase 1 of the District of Sicamous's Community Bio-Heat Project, the Government of Canada provided $264,281 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia provided over $220,212 and the District of Sicamous provided over $176,210 .

Community Bio-Heat Project, the Government of provided through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of provided over and the District of provided over . During Phase 1, the facility is projected to reduce GHG emissions by 110 tonnes of C0 2 equivalent per year, with estimated heat sales of 443,000 kWh. On the completion of Phase 2, with a full build out of 5,000 boiler hours, the project is expected to reduce GHG emissions by 620 tonnes of C0 2 equivalent per year and provide an estimated 2,500,000 kWh of heat sales.

equivalent per year, with estimated heat sales of 443,000 kWh. On the completion of Phase 2, with a full build out of 5,000 boiler hours, the project is expected to reduce GHG emissions by 620 tonnes of C0 equivalent per year and provide an estimated 2,500,000 kWh of heat sales. In 2021, District Council awarded the contract for the project to Fink Machine Inc., Canada's largest supplier of commercial-scale biomass boiler systems, located in Enderby, B.C. Fink Machine Inc. will provide fuel delivery of the wood waste as well as manage the operations of the facility.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected], Evan Parliament, Town Manager, District of Sicamous, 250-517-8049 Ext. 5001, [email protected]