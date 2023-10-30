QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement at iA Financial Group has just been named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) in the "Executive Leaders" category.

Every year, these awards recognize outstanding women across Canada who demonstrate remarkable leadership and create meaningful change in their fields, while actively working to shape a more inclusive future. The Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. The winners are selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

"Being recognized as one of the 100 most powerful women in Canada by the WXN network is an immense honour which I accept with a great deal of humility," Renée Laflamme began by saying. "I am happy to contribute in my own way by demonstrating that anything is possible for women. I believe that it's important to practice respectful leadership that brings people together, which also reflects my drive to act today for a better future in all aspects of my life. It's who I am."

"On behalf of iA Financial Group as well as myself, I would like to congratulate Renée for this very well-deserved national recognition," said Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "Her strategic vision, business sense, energy and the positive impact she has made in the community are just a few of the distinguishing qualities of this exceptional manager. It is also an honour that reflects onto our whole organization and demonstrates iA's firm commitment to enthusiastically supporting the role of women in our company and in our industry."

Since the awards began in 2012, the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awards have recognized and celebrated a total of 1,628 extraordinary women.

Renée Laflamme has been Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement since 2018. She is responsible for the Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement growth strategy as well as all operations including distribution, underwriting, product development, marketing and administration.

Ms. Laflamme started her career at iA Financial Group in 1998. Since then, she has held several executive positions including Executive Vice-President, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions. She serves on several boards and supports many causes, including Centraide Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches as co-president for their 2022 campaign and as a member of their major donations committee.

