VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Right now, in communities across the country, building the housing we need, especially affordable housing, is too hard. That's why the federal government is working with municipalities to break down barriers and build more homes, faster so Canadians – from young families, to seniors, to newcomers – can find a place to call home, at a price they can afford.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the federal government has reached an agreement with the City of Vaughan, Ontario, to fast track over 1,700 new housing units and incentivize thousands of additional homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 40,000 homes over the next decade and help meet the demand in one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.

This agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund, will provide over $59 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. It will allow for high-density development near public transit, including GO train and subway stations, prioritize building apartments and affordable housing, and fix outdated permitting systems to speed up development. Vaughan will also amend a zoning by-law to allow for the construction of up to four residential units on one lot.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to that work. Our plan to double the rate of housing construction over the next decade will help build the housing supply we need. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster, and make life more affordable.

Quotes

"The status quo on home building in this country just isn't working. We need more apartments, affordable housing, homes within walking distance of public transit – and we need to do it faster. That's what today's announcement in Vaughan is all about. We're going to keep working with local governments on their innovative approaches to building more homes, faster."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their communities. Today's announcement will help create thousands of new homes for those who call Vaughan home. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford."

— The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Vaughan has always been a destination of choice that people dream of calling home and where future generations wish to raise their families, start businesses, and enjoy an unrivalled quality of life. Working with my fellow Members of Vaughan Council, we were pleased to work with the federal government to ensure Vaughan secured this critical city-building investment. I am proud to stand alongside Prime Minister Trudeau for this historic announcement as part of the Housing Accelerator Fund to build new housing units in Vaughan and to help bring this dream closer to reach for countless families and residents."

— His Worship Steven Del Duca, Mayor of Vaughan

Quick Facts

Vaughan is one of Canada's fastest-growing cities. Over the past 20 years, it has grown from a suburban municipality to an urban centre, with its population increasing by 78 per cent. Vaughan is expected to welcome 7,700 new residents each year over the next 30 years.

fastest-growing cities. Over the past 20 years, it has grown from a suburban municipality to an urban centre, with its population increasing by 78 per cent. Vaughan is expected to welcome 7,700 new residents each year over the next 30 years. The Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. It is designed to help cities, towns, and Indigenous governments unlock new housing supply through innovative approaches.

that will run until 2026-27. It is designed to help cities, towns, and Indigenous governments unlock new housing supply through innovative approaches. Last month, the Prime Minister announced the first agreement of its kind between the federal government and the City of London, Ontario . This agreement will provide $74 million to fast track the creation of over 2,000 additional housing units in London over the next three years alone, and thousands more units in the years to come.

. This agreement will provide $74 million to fast track the creation of over 2,000 additional housing units in over the next three years alone, and thousands more units in the years to come. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. Since 2015, the government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

