OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Oceans are vital to the livelihoods of communities across Canada, and we face unprecedented challenges and opportunities in our marine environment. One way the Government of Canada can promote innovation and growth in Canada's oceans economy, or blue economy, is to examine regulatory practices.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, announced the Blue Economy Regulatory Review, which will look at how regulation affects ocean innovation. The review will examine regulatory practices that are bottlenecks to economic growth and innovation, while continuing to prioritize health, safety, security, and environmental responsibilities in the blue economy. Fisheries and Oceans Canada is inviting all stakeholders to provide feedback through the Let's Talk Federal Regulations (LTFR) platform over the next three months, focusing on five key themes:

Marine Spatial Planning

Sustainable Fishing Gear and Practices

Marine Renewable Energy and Environmental Protection

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships

Ocean technology

These five themes stem from input provided by stakeholders on the Blue Economy Strategy to date. The Blue Economy Regulatory Review aims to build on this feedback, seeking additional input on barriers, irritants, and bottlenecks in the current blue economy regulatory system to enable effective and targeted action. A roadmap will be developed following the review to serve as an action plan, outlining measures that will better allow communities and businesses that rely on the ocean economy to grow in a responsible way, resulting in benefits for all Canadians.

Quotes

"The Blue Economy Regulatory Review will help ensure that Canada's ocean industries are set up for success while ensuring Canada's robust standards for ocean health, safety, security, and environmental protection are maintained or improved."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Targeted regulatory reviews make regulations more responsive to the needs of Canadians. The Blue Economy Regulatory Review will support innovation, growth, and competitiveness while maintaining health, safety, and environmental protections that regulations offer."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

Targeted Regulatory Reviews were first announced in Budget 2018 and are now in their third round. The first round focused on agri-food and aquaculture; health and bio-sciences; and transportation and infrastructure. The second round focused on clean technology; digitalization and technology neutrality; and international standards. The third round will focus on supply chains and the blue economy.

Targeted regulatory reviews identify opportunities to improve regulation and regulatory practices to address bottlenecks and support economic growth and innovation.

These Reviews lead to the development of plans of action called Regulatory Roadmaps, which are publicly released. The Roadmaps outline a suite of proposals to advance the goals of the review, and may include legislative and regulatory changes, updated policies and practices, and opportunities to support emerging technologies.

Associated Links

