Reminders on Registering for the Federal Election

To vote in the federal election, eligible electors must be registered at their current address.

Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to all registered electors. The vast majority of electors is already correctly registered and will receive a voter information card in the mail by October 3rd .

Starting this week, Elections Canada agents will reach out to voters in certain areas such as new residential developments, high-mobility areas and long-term care facilities, to offer voter registration services. These agents will be located at public registration desks, and, in some circumstances, may even visit electors door to door.

"By registering, checking and updating your information, you are making sure that you will get a voter information card. I encourage you to do so as early as possible. With your voter information card in hand, you can be confident that you have accurate voting information directly from Elections Canada," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

