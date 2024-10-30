Reminder: Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Media Briefing December 12, 2024, 10:30 a.m. PT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - With less than two months to go before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing, the global sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Veterans and active service members is the next BIG thing on the calendar.

A reminder to join us for an exclusive media event on December 12, 10:30 a.m. PT - 11:15 a.m. PT with interviews to follow.

New information will include:

High-level Games budget

Games budget Final sport event schedule and competitors

Look of the Games in Vancouver / Whistler and Workforce Uniforms

Updates will include:

Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Invictus Villages

Ticket availability

Volunteer Program

January milestones

It's a one-stop chance to get the latest information on nine life-changing coming in February celebrating the journey of recovery through sport.

Who: CEO Scott Moore and senior staff and volunteers

Patrick Roberge, Ceremonies Executive Producer

Team Canada 2025 competitors (2)

Where : ANNEX Theatre (823 Seymour Street, Vancouver)

When:

Arrival : 10am PT

: Presentation and Q/A : 10:30 a.m. -11:15 a.m. PT

: Individual interviews: 11:15 a.m. -11:45 a.m. PT

Please note that media assets will include imagery, videos, and other graphics, all of which will be posted to the Media Hub at invictusgames2025.ca immediately after the news conference.

This advisory is available in French upon request.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

Media contact: Nick Lewis, [email protected], 778-731-1040