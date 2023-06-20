GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Eligible museums and heritage, cultural and Indigenous organizations are invited to apply for up to $250,000 in funding from Digital Museums Canada (DMC). Over $2 million in funding will be distributed to successful applicants to create a range of bilingual digital products, including virtual exhibits and tours, web-based games, and educational resources.

This year, DMC has enhanced the program in two ways:

The funding streams have been simplified down to two to make it easier for interested organizations to understand which one fits them best:





Community Stories

With an investment of $25,000 , develop an engaging story created with DMC's website-building platform.





Digital Projects

With an investment of up to $250,000 , develop an online project from the ground up in collaboration with a web development agency.





DMC is the largest national investment program dedicated to supporting digital projects. To date, it has provided more than $15 million in funding for more than 200 projects. DMC also provides expert guidance in digital accessibility, user experience, and inclusive design.

The 2023 Call for Proposals closes on December 1, 2023.

Visit digitalmuseums.ca to apply.

Full list of approved projects selected from the 2022 Call for Proposals: https://www.digitalmuseums.ca/news/approved-projects-submitted-as-part-of-the-2022-call-for-proposals/

The Digital Museums Canada investment program helps build digital capacity in Canadian museums and heritage organizations and gives Canadians unique access to diverse stories and experiences. Digital Museums Canada is managed by the Canadian Museum of History, with the financial support of the Government of Canada.

In this video, Leah Resnick, Director of Digital Museums Canada (DMC), launches the 2023 Call for Proposals and showcases some of the engaging projects that have been funded by DMC.

