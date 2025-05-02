OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the Canadian War Museum invites visitors into a moving journey through the untold post-war stories of veterans. Opening May 9, Last Voices of the Second World War brings to life the voices of some of the conflict's few remaining survivors, as well as those of some who have since passed, offering a rare glimpse into their journey to rebuild their lives and make meaning of their wartime experiences.

Using veterans' own words, this evocative exhibition, supported by The Royal Canadian Legion, reveals the complexities of the transition to veteran life, along with the impact of the war on veterans' lives — and the lives of their families — long after the battlefields had fallen silent.

"Through this exhibition, we hope to deepen visitors' understanding of the lasting personal, emotional and social impact of military service on veterans and their families," said James Whitham, Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "Last Voices provides an ideal opportunity to better understand the challenges faced by those who serve in our military, while also expressing our enduring appreciation for their service."

Last Voices of the Second World War presents the transition to veteranhood in three stages:

Becoming a Veteran explores the return to civilian life, and how access to opportunities was not equal for everyone.

A Lifelong Journey examines the long-term effects of war on veterans and their family members.

Making Meaning highlights the many ways in which veterans remembered and shared their experiences in later years.

The exhibition integrates more than 60 intensely personal and powerful perspectives from veterans of the Second World War and their family members in an intimate and warm exhibition space. Through a rich array of interview excerpts and quotes, artifacts, artworks, photographs, and design elements, visitors will embark on a compelling and poignant exploration of a broad range of experiences of life after conflict.

On May 8, the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Canadian War Museum will officially open Last Voices of the Second World War with a special event at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to marking the end of the Second World War in Europe, this date also marks the 20th anniversary of the War Museum on LeBreton Flats. The evening will feature live music performances, a Victory Dance, and the launch of the new Canadian War Museum tartan. The celebration continues throughout the weekend of May 9 to 11 with several other activities.

Last Voices of the Second World War will be presented until January 18, 2026. For more information on the exhibition and the activities planned, please visit warmuseum.ca/exhibitions/last-voices-second-world-war.

An exhibition developed by the Canadian War Museum and supported by The Royal Canadian Legion.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions.

