OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Discover the story behind one of Canada's most powerful symbols of remembrance. Opening May 24, Canada's Unknown Soldier is a commemorative panel exhibition developed by the Canadian War Museum to mark 25 years since the repatriation and interment of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.

Presented through 18 thoughtfully curated panels, this wall display highlights the history and legacy of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which has become a site of reflection, tribute, and collective mourning. It also explores the ongoing role of his tomb in national remembrance.

Canada's Unknown Soldier will be presented at the War Museum from May 24, 2025 to May 2026 Post this

The Unknown Soldier's anonymity makes him a symbol of all Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice in war. Forging a connection between past sacrifices and present-day service, his tomb offers a space for everyone to grieve, reflect, and remember those lost in war. Visitors are invited to reflect on sacrifice, loss and remembrance while deepening their understanding of how Canada honours those who served.

The exhibition also acknowledges the connection between the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum, where the Unknown Soldier's original headstone is preserved and illuminated each Remembrance Day.

Canada's Unknown Soldier will be presented at the War Museum from May 24, 2025 to May 2026.

For more information, please visit warmuseum.ca.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca. Follow us on X, Facebook or Instagram.

If you would like to have your name removed from our distribution list or if this information should be directed to someone else, please email us .

SOURCE Canadian War Museum

Media Contacts: Avra Gibbs Lamey, Senior Communications and Media Relations Officer, Canadian War Museum, Telephone: 819-776-8607, [email protected]; Yasmine Mingay, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Development and Outreach, Canadian War Museum, Telephone: 819-776-8608, [email protected]