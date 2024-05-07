Relay For Life events on June 8, 2024 celebrate those living with or beyond cancer and honours and remembers loved ones lost.

MONTREAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - On the 25th anniversary of hosting the marquee event series in Canada, The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and communities across the country are inviting individuals and families to sign up for the Relay For Life in their community on June 8th, or virtually, to support people affected by cancer.

For 25 years, CCS's Relay For Life has united thousands of people across the country to move and be moved to change the future of cancer. Relay for Life participants take turns making their way around a track or a designated path to symbolize the perseverance needed to help people with cancer live longer, fuller lives.

"Since the inception of Relay for Life, we have made incredible progress in saving and improving the quality of life of the estimated 2 in 5 people in Canada who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Thanks to Relay for Life participants whose fundraising enables breakthroughs in treatment and detection, so many people living with cancer are living longer and fuller lives," said Laurie Benner, interim Vice President, Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society.

Since 1999, Relay For Life has raised more than $610 million for people affected by cancer in Canada. The money raised funds innovative research projects on all types of cancer, a national compassionate support system and advocacy work for healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease.

"I come back to Relay For Life every year because it is like a family reunion – you're not walking alone," says Karen White, a Relay For Life participant since 2004. "I lost my husband to cancer in 2002 and right from my first Relay, I knew this was how I wanted to honour him. Being with Participants of Hope and others who have lost loved ones is a reminder that our fundraising enables CCS to make a difference in the lives of people living with cancer."

This year's events will take place on Saturday, June 8th and will feature all the cherished signature components of Relay For Life, including:

an opening ceremony with inspirational stories

The lap of Hope and our Hope Lounge for Participants of Hope

a luminary celebration that pays tribute to those we love and have loved

For more information, to register for a local Relay For Life event, or to learn how to participate virtually, visit relayforlife.ca.

