Relaunched Money & Youth Program Helps Improve Financial Literacy Among Canadian Youth

Money and Youth includes a new, updated and enhanced textbook as well as a new website ( moneyandyouth.com ) providing helpful support guides for both teachers and parents . The Money and Youth textbook and website are available in both English and French.

''Our research has shown that youth want to learn about money at home and at school and how to manage it wisely,'' said Gary Rabbior, President and CEO, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education and author of Money and Youth. ''Parents want the same for their children – and teachers are keen to help. Money and Youth is a resource that can be used to support conversations and build financial knowledge and skills. We are very grateful to IG Wealth Management for the support they have generously provided to the Money and Youth program over these many years,'' he added.

Interest in helping Canadians, and especially youth, improve their financial capabilities and confidence is becoming a priority for parents, educators and governments across Canada. Most recently, Ontario announced a new, compulsory career studies curriculum for Grade 10 students which includes a significant financial literacy component. The new curriculum takes effect this school year and requires students to make a financial plan to fund their first year after graduation.

A 2017 study of more than 6,000 Canadian grade seven to 12 students conducted by CFEE found that youth want to learn how to manage their money well and not waste it; know what to do with their savings and how to invest; and make good choices to be able to build a career and their capacity to earn an income.

"Ensuring Canada's youth have access to information and tools through the ongoing Money and Youth program will empower the next generation to make better decisions and improve their financial future." said Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We also know that parents and teachers need help and support as they guide Canada's youth to financial empowerment. That's why our more than 4000 IG consultants across Canada offer free Money & Youth workshops to those who need it most."

Money and Youth has been supported by IG Wealth Management for more than 20 years. The award-winning program has had a significant impact over the years - promoting interest in financial education and helping to improve the financial capability and confidence of Canadian youth. It is one of the world's most widely used resources for financial education with more than 500,000 copies distributed free to youth, parents, and educators all across Canada – and internationally.

To obtain a print or digital copy of the textbook, visit www.moneyandyouth.com.

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About IG Wealth Management:

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $90.2 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2019.

