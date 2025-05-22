Reklaim Ltd. Reports Record 73% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 and Launches Subscription Privacy Service

Reklaim Protect adds high-margin recurring revenue; platform demand drives 94% growth in privacy-compliant data sales

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Reklaim (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a leader in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1,262,191 (up 73% YoY)

(up 73% YoY) Gross Margin: 81% (vs. 82% in Q1 2024)

EBITDA: - $134,677 (vs. - $102,886 in Q1 2024)

(vs. - in Q1 2024) Net Income: - $221,645 (vs. - $170,624 in Q1 2024)

"We started 2025 with momentum, achieving record revenue and expanding into new B2B platforms," said Neil Sweeney, CEO of Reklaim. "The demand for privacy-compliant data is accelerating, and Reklaim is uniquely positioned to meet it. With Reklaim Protect, we're expanding our consumer offering and unlocking a new, high-margin recurring revenue stream aligned with our mission to give people control of their data."

Monetization and Protection: Reklaim's Dual-Offering Strategy

Reklaim now serves both privacy-conscious and data-monetization-minded consumers via its two core offerings:

Reklaim Rewards, where users choose to share their data in exchange for compensation from brands and platforms, and

Reklaim Protect is a subscription service that enables users to remove their personal information from data brokers and people finder sites and monitor the dark web for exposure.

These services enable Reklaim to operate across the full spectrum of the consumer data economy, providing privacy-compliant monetization or privacy-first protection based on user preference.

Platform Expansion and Regulatory Tailwinds

Reklaim's Q1 growth was supported by expanding integrations with platforms such as The Trade Desk, Google, LiveRamp, and Meta.

Platform revenue grew 94% year-over-year, while Deal revenue, driven by broader SSP participation, increased 90%. Identity revenue rose 24% as companies sought compliant solutions to enrich datasets.

Reklaim is well-positioned amid tightening data privacy regulations. In 2024, 19 U.S. states updated their privacy laws to mandate consumer inclusion, strengthening demand for Reklaim's user-consented data. As regulators increase enforcement, Reklaim's compliance-first approach makes it a trusted partner for Fortune 500 brands and leading advertising agencies.

Cash & Capital Management

Reklaim ended the quarter with a cash position of $350,254. Through targeted debt reduction, the company reduced monthly interest expense by 51%. Reklaim continues to focus on achieving profitability while scaling responsibly.

Looking Ahead

Reklaim continues to empower consumers to take control of their data while expanding its AI privacy initiatives. Please review Reklaim's MD&A for more details on our market insights and the CEO Quarterly Letter.

Additional Corporate Updates

Reklaim Invest

Reklaim Invest is a limited beta program enabling Canadian users to exchange earned points for equity in Reklaim. Following its April launch, Reklaim issued 5,201 shares to settle $416.08 in consumer redemptions. Pending TSXV approval, an additional 4,422 shares will be issued at $0.08 per share to settle $353.76.

About Reklaim

Reklaim navigates the evolving consumer data privacy landscape, offering privacy-compliant data solutions for Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies. Its platform allows individuals to reclaim, control, and monetize their data with complete transparency and consent. To access Reklaim's Q1 2025 MD&A and financial statements, visit: https://investors.reklaimyours.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Debt Settlement and TSXV approval of the Debt Settlement, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions in preparing forward-looking information may prove incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although considered reasonable by management during preparation, such information may prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will only update or revise any included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

