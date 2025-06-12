Reklaim Introduces Consumer Ownership Program -- A New Model for Shareholder Participation

Canadians can now redeem points for MYID shares at no cost or dilution, bringing more visibility and retail investor interest to Reklaim

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Reklaim Ltd . (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a pioneer in consumer data privacy and monetization, today announced the official launch of Reklaim Invest , a first-of-its-kind program that allows Canadian users of the Reklaim platform to redeem their accumulated points for publicly traded shares in Reklaim ( MYID ) - offering a new way to invest in a public company using loyalty rewards. This initiative represents a broader strategic shift, one that turns engaged users into long-term shareholders, reduces reliance on paid acquisition, and deepens consumer alignment with the Company's mission.

Reklaim is the first company in Canada — and, to our knowledge, the first globally — to offer consumers the ability to convert loyalty points into equity in a publicly listed company.

Key Program Features

A New Model for Ownership: Reklaim Invest

Reklaim Invest functions similarly to a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) — but instead of dividends, Reklaim users passively earn shares in Reklaim (MYID) by redeeming points earned through sharing their data with Fortune 500 brands and agencies. The program is currently available only to Canadian users and is free to participate.

The share redemption program has been operating in beta over the past six months, during which Reklaim completed multiple redemption cycles and integrated all required disclosures, regulatory agreements, and electronic signature flows directly within the Reklaim app. The current redemption window is now open and will close on July 1, 2025.

The Creation of a Public Market DAO

"With Reklaim Invest, we wanted our users and investors to be the same — giving them real equity, real ownership, and real say," said Neil Sweeney , CEO of Reklaim. "While others have tried this in crypto, we believe the public markets are already the best version of that idea. No tokens — just compliance, access, and real stock."

"This program shifts the narrative from selling your data to investing in you. It also lays the foundation for Reklaim to evolve into a broader fintech platform, with future offerings.

Strategic Value Creation

This program expands Reklaim's retail shareholder base, increases user engagement, and reinforces the brand as a privacy-first alternative to traditional data platforms. It introduces a new class of long-term, like-minded investors, many of whom are engaging with Reklaim for the first time. With this launch, the Reklaim user and the Reklaim investor become one and the same: a compounding force that deepens alignment, loyalty, and advocacy.

More Ways to Take Control: Reklaim Protect

Reklaim Invest builds on the momentum of Reklaim Protect , a new subscription-based privacy service launched two weeks ago that empowers users to reduce their data footprint across the internet. Protect scans data broker networks for personal information, facilitates opt-outs, and monitors the dark web for potential breaches, giving users more visibility and security over how their data is used.

Together, Reklaim Invest and Reklaim Protect represent a broader evolution of Reklaim's platform: giving consumers the tools to protect, monetize, or invest in their data on their own terms.

Learn more about Reklaim Invest: www.reklaimyours.com/learn/introducingreklaiminvest

Learn more about Reklaim Protect: www.reklaimyours.com/learn/introducingreklaimprotect

About Reklaim

Reklaim (TSXV: MYID , OTC: MYIDF ) is a pioneer in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization. Through its mobile app, Reklaim empowers users to take control of their personal data — choosing how it's used, who can access it, and how they benefit. Users can earn rewards, including shares in Reklaim (MYID), for participating in a transparent, privacy-first data economy.

For those looking to protect rather than monetize their data, Reklaim offers Reklaim Protect — a subscription service that reduces a user's digital footprint by removing their data from brokers and people-finder sites while actively monitoring the dark web for breaches.

To learn more, visit www.reklaimyours.com .

