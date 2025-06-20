Reklaim Expands 'Protect' to Include California Opt-Outs, Ad Tech Removal, and Family Protection

Subscribers' data is now automatically removed from California-registered data brokers, as well as enterprise and DSP platforms

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a leader in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization, today announced a significant update to Reklaim Protect, its privacy subscription service that helps users shrink their digital footprint. With this latest release, Reklaim Protect now automatically removes subscriber data from companies listed in California's official data broker registry, as well as enterprise data platforms and demand-side platforms (DSPs) used in digital advertising.

These new capabilities further strengthen Reklaim's position as a privacy-first alternative for consumers who want to opt out of the data economy and reduce the availability of their information for sale, targeting, or unauthorized use.

"Removing your data from these platforms is about cutting off the source," said Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Reklaim. "Brokers, fraudsters, and bad actors all rely on the same data supply to power their models. If you don't proactively reduce your footprint, your information remains exposed and in circulation. By integrating the California registry, we're cutting subscribers off from one of the largest data pipelines in the world."

Key Features of Reklaim Protect (V2)

California Data Broker Registry Opt-Out

Reklaim subscribers' data is now automatically removed from data brokers listed in California's official registry, the largest of its kind in the world, with a single digital signature inside the Reklaim app.

This step leverages state privacy laws to disconnect consumers from some of the most active and persistent data sellers in the U.S.

View the official registry ➝

Enterprise & DSP Data Removal

Reklaim now facilitates opt-outs from enterprise data platforms and demand-side platforms (DSPs) used by advertisers to profile and target consumers, helping reduce unwanted surveillance and behavioural tracking.

Family-Wide Monitoring

Protect Subscribers, who are also members of Reklaim Rewards, can also monitor up to 10 verified email addresses for dark web breaches, extending protection to family members and close contacts.

These enhancements build on the original features of Reklaim Protect, which include:

People Finder Site Removal: Ongoing removal from widely used people search and data aggregation websites.

Ongoing removal from widely used people search and data aggregation websites. AI-Powered Privacy Assistant: Always-on, in-app guidance for breach response and privacy questions.

Always-on, in-app guidance for breach response and privacy questions. Privacy Dashboard: A real-time interface that tracks data removal requests, breach alerts, and user protection status.

Reklaim Protect is available to Reklaim subscribers in Canada and the United States, offering a 14-day free trial and ongoing access for just $1/month or $10/year. The service is fully integrated into the Reklaim mobile and web app experience.

To learn more, visit: www.reklaimyours.com/reklaimprotect

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.

Media & Investor Relations: Contact: [email protected]