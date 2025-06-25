Reklaim Eliminates Outstanding Debenture, Signalling Strong Momentum and Capital Discipline

The elimination of the debenture reflects improved financial discipline and a long-term strategic focus.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a data-powered platform that empowers consumers to access, protect, and monetize their data, today announced that it has officially eliminated its outstanding debenture.

This milestone marks a significant turning point in Reklaim's financial evolution, with a streamlined capital structure that reflects growing profitability, operational discipline, and long-term alignment with shareholders.

"Removing the debenture was always the goal for 2025. We're glad to have it behind us so we can focus on the growth of the business," said Neil Sweeney, CEO of Reklaim.

The debenture was fully retired using proceeds from the exercise of 8.4 million warrants at $0.10. An additional 10.9 million warrants expired unexercised during the same period, further simplifying the Company's capital structure.

Capital Structure Improvements

The elimination of the debenture, combined with the expiry of outstanding warrants, has materially strengthened Reklaim's capital structure, further aligning the Company with long-term investors. The table below illustrates these changes as of June 24, 2025:

Before (March 31, 2025) vs. After (June 24, 2025):

Shares Outstanding: 118.0M → 126.4M

→ Warrants: 26.1M → 3.04M

→ Options/RSUs: 10.9M → 10.9M

→ Insiders: 35% → 35%

Cash: $350K → $427K

→ Secured Debenture: $670K → $0K

With fewer warrants, no secured debenture, and improved cash on hand, Reklaim enters the second half of 2025 with greater financial flexibility and reduced dilution overhang.

Financial Performance Overview

The elimination of Reklaim's debenture follows a year of record financial performance in 2024, including 24% year-over-year revenue growth, 82% gross margins, and a 282% increase in operating cash flow. That momentum carried into Q1 2025, where the Company reported a 73% increase in revenue compared to Q1 2024, positive EBITDA, and continued gross margins above 80%.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) enables consumers to take control of their data. Through its mobile app, users can access, protect, or monetize their data with complete transparency. Reklaim partners with global brands to power data use that is both privacy-compliant and consumer-approved. The Company also offers Reklaim Protect, a subscription-based service that removes personal data from data brokers, monitors the dark web for breaches, and helps reduce a user's digital footprint.

Reklaim continues to focus on disciplined growth, operational leverage, and long-term value creation. Investors can follow updates at investors.reklaimyours.com.

