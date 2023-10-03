Registration is Now Open for AME Roundup 2024: 'Exploring for Value' - January 22-25, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for AME Roundup 2024, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the annual mineral exploration conference hosted annually by the Association for Mineral Exploration. AME Roundup returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre East from January 22 to 25, 2024.

"As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of AME Roundup, we will showcase how AME and its member companies continue exploring for value here in British Columbia and around the world. We each define value differently and at AME Roundup 2024, we will come together to examine all aspects of mineral exploration and development through technical, financial and social lenses," said Keerit Jutla, AME President and CEO. "AME Roundup is our industry's premier opportunity to connect, exchange knowledge, and seek inspiration for exploration projects that will supply the minerals and metals required for our high-tech, low-carbon future."

In January 2024, thousands of geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, academics, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world will be 'Exploring for Value' in person in Vancouver, British Columbia, a global centre of excellence in mining.

AME Roundup 2024 registration is available here. Early bird ticket prices are on sale until December 8, 2023.

"Many thanks to our returning Patron Sponsor, Teck Resources Limited, and Platinum Sponsor, Newmont. The support and leadership of all our sponsors enables AME Roundup to celebrate 41 years, and showcase the enduring value of the mineral exploration and development sector – the lifeline of the mining industry," continued Jutla.

An exciting element of AME Roundup 2024 is the return of Discovery Day, AME's free, family-focused exhibition hosted on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. AME invites all members of the public to experience earth science, mineral exploration and mining with displays, exhibitors and experiences in a fun, hands-on, interactive environment. Our aim is to showcase the minerals and metals that make life possible to the next generation.

Stay up to date on conference details, including program announcements, short courses, speakers and networking opportunities at roundup.amebc.ca or follow our AME Roundup social media channels:

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME Roundup is the premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. It is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations and attended by thousands of participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world. Featuring the latest geoscience knowledge, high-grade rock samples and mineralized drill core, AME Roundup provides attendees with opportunities to learn and share the latest tools, technologies and techniques. AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set.

