Registering for the Federal Election - Electors Can Register or Check Their Registration Online

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

To vote in the federal election, electors must be registered at their current address.





Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, check their registration or update their address. Given the current pandemic, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to take advantage of its online services. Electors can also contact the Elections Canada office in their riding or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.





to register, check their registration or update their address. Given the current pandemic, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to take advantage of its online services. Electors can also contact the Elections Canada office in their riding or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information. Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to all registered electors. The vast majority of electors are already correctly registered and will receive a voter information card by the first day of advance polls on September 10 , though there may be delays, depending on when polling locations are identified.

"We encourage electors to use our Online Voter Registration Service. By registering, checking and updating their information early, electors will be sure to get a voter information card. Because of the pandemic, we may be using non-traditional polling locations. The voter information card will give electors all the information they need to plan their safe voting experience," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

Elections Canada is an independent , non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament .

For election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

Related Links

https://www.elections.ca/

