$14 million over six years available through PacifiCan to commercialize quantum technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Quantum technology is at the leading edge of science and innovation, and will have a transformative impact on fields ranging from life sciences and defence to communications and computing. To ensure Canadian entrepreneurs are well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to grow quantum-ready technologies, companies and talent; and to solidify Canada's global leadership in this field.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced that the Regional Quantum Initiative is open for applications from across British Columbia. $14 million dollars in PacifiCan funding is available over six years to support eligible businesses and organizations to advance and commercialize their quantum products and solutions for domestic and global markets.

This investment is an important step in advancing the commercialization pillar of the forthcoming National Quantum Strategy. The Strategy's other pillars are dedicated to advancing research and developing talent.

Non-repayable and repayable contributions will be provided for projects that demonstrate, commercialize and scale-up Canadian-made quantum technologies, solutions and companies. Project examples include:

technology demonstrations geared towards market growth;

commercialization aimed at bringing new technologies to market;

business development and capacity building; and

adopting quantum technologies.

Expressions of interest are now being accepted. For more information on eligibility criteria and eligible costs, visit PacifiCan's Regional Quantum Initiative web page.

Quotes

"British Columbia is well positioned to become a world-leader in the field of quantum technology. It is home to some of Canada's first quantum computing companies and three universities offering research programs in the field. Through this funding, PacifiCan is supporting the growth of new innovators, enhancing the global competitiveness of B.C.-based businesses, and ultimately helping create high-quality jobs."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Quantum science has enormous potential for commercialization. Advancements in quantum will transform much of modern technology and many Canadian entrepreneurs are already leading the way. To support the forthcoming National Quantum Strategy, our government continues to invest in quantum research and commercialization to cement Canada's leadership in this field."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Quantum science is the study, manipulation and control of systems at the atomic and subatomic level. Quantum science can lead to transformative technologies in fields ranging from life sciences and defence to communications and computing.

Potential areas of quantum technology for funded projects could include quantum computers, quantum software, quantum sensors, quantum communications and quantum materials.

Budget 2021 announced a $360-million Government of Canada commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy to support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify Canada's global leadership in this growing sector.

Government of commitment to launch a to support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify global leadership in this growing sector. As part of the National Quantum Strategy, the Government of Canada is already helping Canadian companies bring their quantum technologies to market– including investment through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada program, the National Research Council of Canada's Challenge programs and the Regional Quantum Initiative program offered through PacifiCan.

is already helping Canadian companies bring their quantum technologies to market– including investment through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's program, the of and the Regional Quantum Initiative program offered through PacifiCan. As part of the commercialization of the National Quantum Strategy, four Regional Development Agencies will deliver $70.2 million in funding under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation Program : Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions ( $23.3M ), FedDev Ontario ( $23.3M ), PrairiesCan ( $9.6M ) and PacifiCan ( $14M ).

