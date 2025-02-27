What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canda (IAAC), in partnership with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) and other interested First Nations, is conducting the Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area (SLRA). Regional assessments aim to better understand the potential effects of past, present and future development. They can be used to inform, among other things, future project-specific federal impact assessments and decisions in a specific area.

As part of this work, IAAC, MCK and other interested First Nations have formed a Working Group and co-developed draft Terms of Reference that describes how this regional assessment will be conducted. The draft Terms of Reference sets out the goal, objectives and planned outcomes of the regional assessment.

Indigenous communities and organizations, non-governmental and governmental organizations, the public and stakeholders are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft Terms of Reference.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the SLRA's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80913). Comments received will be published online as part of the regional assessment file and considered by the working group.

Submit your comments online in either English or French by 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2025. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Virtual Information Session

The Working Group invites all participants to attend a bilingual (English and French) virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the regional assessment, the assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft Terms of Reference.

March 17, 2025 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

, from March 19, 2025 , from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend the virtual information session, please visit the SLRA's home page and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC via email at: [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Following the public comment period, all feedback received will be considered by the Working Group in finalizing the Terms of Reference for the regional assessment.

Additional opportunities to participate will be announced in the future.

Stay updated on the SLRA by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC #StLawrenceRiver or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

