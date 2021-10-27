OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous peoples participate in the planning of the Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area, located in Quebec.

The goal of the Regional Assessment of the St. Lawrence River Area is to help inform future project-specific federal impact assessments and decisions in this area.

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to participate in the upcoming regional assessment's planning phase. During this planning phase, interested people will have the opportunity to participate in discussions that will contribute to the development of the draft Terms of Reference for the regional assessment, review and provide comments on that draft document, and participate in other engagement activities.

Applications received by November 26, 2021, will be considered.

To apply for funding, please contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884. For more information about the funding process, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs.

More information on the regional assessment is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 80913.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.

