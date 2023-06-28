Call for Applications for the Regional Assessment Follow-up Program Advisory Committee

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites applications for two vacant positions on the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador Follow-up Program Advisory Committee. This committee provides advice to government officials on the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador Follow-up Program.

The follow-up program for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador tracks and reports on the progress of commitments outlined in the Ministerial Response to the Regional Assessment Committee's Report. The Terms of Reference for this Program can be found on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

Committee Roles and Responsibilities

Members meet three to four times a year and provide advice to government officials on the Regional Assessment Follow-up Program. The selected members will review technical documents and consider new and emerging information that may contribute to the Agency updating the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Committee Composition

The Advisory Committee comprises eight individuals from differing backgrounds, two of which serve as co-chairs for the Committee. Membership terms last for two to three years, with the potential for reappointment.

It is essential that the membership reflects diverse points of view. Indigenous groups, non-governmental organizations, the fishing industry, oil and gas industry, and the public all have important perspectives.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a nominee must:

Be affiliated with an Indigenous group or the fisheries industry.

And meet at least one of the following essential criteria:

Experience participating in reviews of environmental assessments related to offshore drilling;

Knowledge of environmental issues relating to the impacts of exploratory offshore drilling;

Knowledge of socio-economic issues relating to the impacts of exploratory offshore drilling;

Indigenous knowledge and knowledge of Indigenous activities that relate to the marine environment.

Along with these criteria, the Agency may also consider the following assets:

Solid understanding of Geographic Information System (GIS) and its potential applications;

Experience chairing or taking part in advisory committees;

National and/or international recognition in the applicant's field(s) of expertise;

Strong applicable academic, professional and/or regulatory credentials;

Relevant publications or reports.

Selection Committee

Representatives from the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador assess and screen applicants. Applicants are assessed on their merit, depth of knowledge, experience and how applicants fit within the eligibility criteria above.

Remuneration

Advisory Committee members are eligible for contribution funding through the Agency's Funding Program. The remuneration amount is set to recognize members' preparation time and participation in meetings. Approved travel expenses are also covered for members, in accordance with relevant Government of Canada policies including the Treasury Board Directive on Travel, Hospitality, Conference and Event Expenditures.

Process and closing date for nominations

If you are interested in applying to become a member of the committee, please submit the following documents in either official language by email to [email protected] no later than July 28, 2023:

Completed application form

Your CV, including information on:

Relevant experience, expertise and any publications or professional credentials; and



Contact information for two references.

What is the Regional Assessment?

The Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador was completed in February 2020. The assessment sought to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the assessment process for offshore exploratory drilling projects in the study area while at the same time ensuring that the highest standards of environmental protection continued to be applied and maintained. In response to the recommendations in the Regional Assessment Final Report, the Government of Canada is proceeding with the development and implementation of a RA Follow-up Program, which will track and report on the effectiveness of the government's commitments.

