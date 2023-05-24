OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is partnering with Indigenous groups located in northern Ontario to co-lead the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area. The Ring of Fire area is located approximately 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and 1,000 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ontario.

After meeting with Indigenous leaders in early 2023, the Agency and Indigenous representatives are now co-developing the draft Terms of Reference for the conduct of this co-led regional assessment.

Participant Funding Available

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to provide input into the development of the draft Terms of Reference, as well as provide comments on the document once available.

Applications received by 11:59 p.m. on June 23, 2023 will be considered.

For more information about the Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the regional assessment's home page on the Registry website, reference number 80468. You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency, in collaboration with partner Indigenous groups, will host virtual information sessions to provide information on the regional assessment, including details on the current status of the planning phase and upcoming public participation opportunities. Participants will also learn about the process for developing the terms of reference, and how they can provide input and feedback on the draft document. The virtual sessions will consist of a short presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

English Sessions

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage on the Registry.

A French Session is available upon request. Material from the virtual sessions can be available in both official languages. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

More information on the regional assessment is also available on the Registry home page.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #RingOfFireRA

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.