redtag.ca Soars To New Heights in 20th Anniversary Celebration

From sun, sand, and beach - now to the edge of space.

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Embark on an extraordinary journey beyond the confines of the ordinary, where every moment is a blend of luxury and wonder. Picture yourself sipping cocktails, engaging in captivating conversations, and being serenaded by the perfect playlist as you ascend into the boundless sky. Prepare to have your senses dazzled as you behold the unparalleled 360-degree spectacle of Earth, a vista reserved for those with the spirit of daring explorers.

As redtag.ca celebrates its remarkable 20-year legacy in 2024, they are transcending conventional travel boundaries, offering not just vacations, flights, hotels, car rentals, and cruises, but also the chance to fulfill the wildest dreams of Canadian adventurers: a journey to the edge of space.

This unparalleled experience is made possible by redtag.ca's latest venture, in partnership with Exotik Journeys and Space Perspective . Space Perspective is the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience. Their mission is to make space travel accessible to more people than ever, and they have innovated a safe and comfortable spaceflight experience.

"For those of us with a passion for travel, our bucket lists tend to overflow," remarks Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., the parent company of redtag.ca. "While a journey like this may not be an immediate plan, it embodies the essence of a 'one day' dream, fueling our imagination with visions of exploring every corner of this wondrous planet, and beyond."

"Space Perspective has an existing and valued relationship with HIS (parent company of redtag.ca), so it only makes sense that redtag.ca embraces space travel and positions itself as an expert in this emerging market, hereby unlocking exclusive opportunities for its advisors and their clients," said Edyta Teper, VP, Global Sales & Trade, Space Perspective. "We are excited about our partnership, especially at a time when travel trends are evolving, with many seeking unique and transformative experiences."

Explorers aboard Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune—which features a pressurized capsule propelled slowly by a SpaceBalloon™—will be treated to the breathtaking views that have transfixed astronauts since the dawn of the Space Age. Ascending up to 100,000 feet, looking down at planet Earth and the thin, bright blue line of our atmosphere.

They will be able to see about 450 miles in all directions through the largest windows ever flown to space while enjoying the following experiences and amenities:

Unique and amazing experience of 6 hours from launch to landing.

Astonishing 360-degree visibility through the largest panoramic windows ever flown to space.

Reclining, plush seats, for eight Space Explorers and a Captain. These may be reconfigured to accommodate a special event, like a dinner for two or a wedding.

Dark and tactile materials throughout the interior to reduce glare and reflection.

Refreshments bar and cabinet for belongings.

Wi-Fi connection, with communications devices to enable live streaming.

Splashdown cone at base allows for smooth landing on the water.

Fully-equipped Space Spa – a one-of-a-kind restroom providing a spa-like sanctuary.

Spaceship Neptune will ascend for two hours, float at its apogee of 100,000 ft (30 km) for two hours and descend gently over two more hours before splashdown in the ocean where Marine Spaceport Voyager awaits retrieval.

For more information please visit: https://redtag.ca/space-travel/ .

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca . Celebrating 20 years.

About Exotik Journeys

Exotik Journeys has been designing custom vacation experiences all over the world for over 47 years. Each itinerary offers an unforgettable journey for the soul and mind with everlasting memories. Discover joy in some of the world's finest and most unique places with fairy-tale scenery and the magic of wanderlust. Not just an ordinary getaway, expect the trip of a lifetime that will broaden your mind, enrich your soul, and invigorate your spirit. Explore the most extraordinary parts of the world like the South Pacific, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, and the USA. From land and air packages to resort and beach stays, long stay vacations, day tours, city stopovers, cruise programs including pre and post stays, river cruises, shore excursions, cultural tours, eco-traveller options, and more – Let Exotik Journeys take you there. For more information, please visit www.exotikjourneys.com .

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, is on a mission to make space travel more accessible than ever before. Its innovative Spaceship Neptune, which comprises a pressurized capsule propelled by a giant SpaceBalloon™, offers a safe and transformative six-hour journey to the edge of space.

With no rockets, weightlessness, heavy g-forces, or training required, the experience is designed to be as gentle on Explorers as it is on the Earth. Those who fly with Space Perspective, which is being regulated by the FAA as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and follows guidelines established by NASA, enjoy a world-class meal and cocktail service, Wi-Fi, unprecedented views through the largest windows ever flown to space, and a proper restroom, which it calls the Space Spa – all from the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge.

Based on Florida's Space Coast, Space Perspective was founded by human spaceflight veterans Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, who met as original crew members in Biosphere 2. They went on to launch Paragon Space Development Corporation, which develops tech for environmental control systems that can be found on the International Space Station (ISS). Space Perspective's team more broadly has been instrumental in the development of every U.S. human spacecraft for the past 40 years.

