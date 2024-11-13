redtag.ca's Ultimate Fan Trip in partnership with the CFL

Celebrating unforgettable moments from this year's contest.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is proud to offer football fanatics once-in-a-lifetime experiences both on and off the field with its popular "Ultimate Fan Trip" contest in partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL). This year, the contest returned bigger and better than ever, treating three lucky female fans to an extraordinary sports getaway filled with unforgettable memories.

Experience the highlights of redtag.ca’s Ultimate Fan Trip, where three lucky fans enjoyed the ultimate football adventure across Canada in partnership with the CFL.

The Ultimate Fan Trip allows for an epic hands-on journey that connects the winners further to the sport they love. Over three days, the winners had an exciting opportunity to attend three CFL games in three cities across Canada. But with the Ultimate Fan Trip celebrating the best of football beyond games, the thrill was only beginning for these devoted CFL fans.

Their journey began in Victoria, British Columbia, where the B.C. Lions battled the Ottawa Redblacks in the city's first-ever CFL game. The winners took to the field afterward, adding to the already electric atmosphere.

The Ultimate Fan Trip continued in Regina, Saskatchewan, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an energetic audience roared. A pre-game highlight for the ultimate fans included an opportunity to design custom jerseys. Not only did they symbolize their passion for football, but they also immortalized their incredible adventure forever.

Hamilton, Ontario was the final stop for the winners, where the Hamilton Tiger-Cats emerged victorious against the Toronto Argonauts. But this special day was more than just a home victory - in another momentous display of pride, redtag.ca and the CFL gave the winners a chance to hold a Canadian flag on the field during the National Anthem.

"It's been an incredible eleven years partnering with the CFL, and running the Ultimate Fan Trip is a special way for us to give back to our shared audiences. Travel and sports truly go hand in hand," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel, the parent company of redtag.ca. "We're grateful to the CFL for this fantastic collaboration and are dedicated to bringing Canadians the joy of combining travel with the thrill of sports."

"We're so proud to have worked with our partners at redtag.ca to deliver such a unique and powerful cross-country experience," said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of the CFL. "The passion of our fans and their love for the game inspires all that we do. Having redtag.ca by our sides to make our fans' ultimate football vacation into reality, is a dream come true for us, as well!"

