redtag.ca's Boxing Week Campaign Brings Instant Savings on Thousands of Dream Vacations

TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is celebrating the season with a limited-time Boxing Week Sale, offering instant savings on select vacations with an exclusive promo code. That's on top of thousands of incredible deals on flights, hotels, cruises, and more. Celebrating 20 years as Canada's trusted travel company, redtag.ca continues to deliver on its promise of easy and affordable travel.

Between December 26th and December 31st, Canadians can take advantage of exclusive savings on their next getaway by booking on redtag.ca with a special promo code that can be found on redtag.ca.* Featuring top trending destinations including the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Cuba, Aruba and countless other sunny escapes from the Canadian winter, travellers will enjoy a Boxing Week bonus discount and the opportunity to book their next getaway at unbeatable value. This offer emphasizes instant gratification and convenience, simplifying the travel process from start to finish and giving Canadians easy access to their next vacation.

"For 20 years, redtag.ca has been committed to making travel more accessible and affordable, and this Boxing Week, we're delivering unmatched value and exclusive savings," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at redtag.ca. "Our Boxing Week Sale is designed to help Canadians escape the winter chill, relax on a sunny beach, and create cherished memories with their loved ones – all with the ease and vacation deals that redtag.ca is known for."

Don't miss out on your dream escape with exclusive savings! Head to www.redtag.ca now to grab your promo code and unlock unbeatable Boxing Week savings before this limited-time offer ends.*

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.



*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between December 26-31, 2024 while supplies last.

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]