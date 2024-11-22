redtag.ca's Black Friday Campaign Delivers Unbeatable Vacation Deals & Personalized Rewards

Celebrate 20 Years of redtag.ca with exclusive Black Friday offers & bonuses!

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is making Black Friday shopping stress-free with exclusive offers and massive savings on dream getaways! Celebrating 20 years as Canada's trusted travel company, redtag.ca is once again delivering exceptional value with its Black Friday Blowout Sale, offering Canadians up to 80% off* vacation packages with additional savings on flights, hotels, flight & hotel bundles, car rentals, and cruises, PLUS a gift card bonus of customers' choice.

Celebrate 20 Years of redtag.ca with exclusive Black Friday offers & bonuses! (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

Between Friday, November 22nd and Sunday, December 1st, Canadians can book their dream vacation on redtag.ca, featuring winter escape destinations like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Los Cabos, and many more sunny destinations. redtag.ca has curated these exciting getaways through partnerships with celebrated Canadian tour operators, including WestJet Vacations, Sunwing, Air Canada Vacations, Transat, and others. In addition, travellers can enjoy up to a $300 gift card of their choice† to spend on over 100 leading brands, making their vacation even more rewarding.

This exciting option is a testament to redtag.ca's commitment to making travel easy for all Canadians. With exclusive deals and a choice of over 100 gift card options, redtag.ca helps Canadians find their perfect getaway, offering travel perks tailored to fit each traveller's unique needs - because every Canadian deserves a chance to unwind, their way.

Canadian travellers can also take advantage of thousands of deals on other travel products, including flights, car rentals, hotels, and cruises.

Flight bookings can earn a $25 gift card of their choice.†

gift card of their choice.† Car rentals can earn a $25 gift card of their choice.†

gift card of their choice.† Hotel bookings can earn a $50 gift card of their choice.†

gift card of their choice.† Cruise bookings can earn $100 onboard credit.*

"Black Friday is a time to deliver extraordinary value to our customers, and we're thrilled to make it even more rewarding this year," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at redtag.ca. "Our Black Friday Blowout Sale is not only about unbeatable savings but also about offering a tailored experience. By combining amazing travel deals with the flexibility to choose from over 100 gift card options, we're ensuring Canadians get the best value for their vacations, plus the freedom to personalize their rewards. This is our way of saying thank you for 20 incredible years."

Those looking for the perfect vacation are encouraged to save big at www.redtag.ca this Black Friday season and secure a sunny escape better than they could have dreamed with a personalized gift card of up to $300.†

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between November 22-December 1, 2024 while supplies last.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's premier full-service travel companies, dedicated to making dream getaways a reality through cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and unparalleled customer care. As a trusted travel partner for 20 years, redtag.ca offers Canadians the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. Fully owned and operated by H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., redtag.ca is committed to delivering exceptional value and personalized experiences for every traveller. Discover more at www.redtag.ca .

SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]