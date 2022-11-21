redtag.ca's annual Black Friday Blowout Sale is back!

Canadian travellers can beat inflation with this Black Friday offer

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is ready to ring in the holiday season with their annual Black Friday Blowout Sale featuring hundreds of deals to the most sought-after destinations. redtag.ca continues to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year by giving Canadians what they love: dream getaways at the best price.

redtag.ca Black Friday Blowout Sale is on with up to 70% OFF on vacation packages! Plus, travellers can book now and pay with easy monthly payments with 0 percent interest*.

Beginning Monday, November 21st, until November 27, travellers will have access to the best deals of the year on all of redtag.ca's inventory, with up to 70% off on popular packages to exotic destinations like Cancun, Jamaica, Varadero and Punta Cana. Plus, to alleviate the pressure of the rising inflation rate, redtag.ca is offering travellers to pay for their vacation in easy monthly payments at 0% interest. This offer will allow consumers to invest in more luxurious experiences for their return to travel or just treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation.

"We want Canadians to know we are here for them and truly care," says Frank DeMarinis, CEO, H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. "With COVID-19 for the last two years and now the inflation rate skyrocketing, we know Canadians are eager to travel, but some are wondering if now's the right time. It is, and that's why we wanted to offer them this relief by having the opportunity to see the world their way and paying in easy monthly payments."

As Canada's premier one-stop shop for travel, redtag.ca is connecting travellers to their dream getaways, from exciting all-inclusive escapes and breathtaking cruises to flights and hotels in destinations around the world.

For more information or to book your next vacation, please visit www.redtag.ca .

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca

