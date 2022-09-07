redtag.ca officially partners with The Roz & Mocha Show on KiSS 92.5

Canada's leading travel company partners with Rogers Sports & Media to become title sponsor of Toronto's favourite radio show

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is excited to announce that they are the official title sponsor for Rogers Sports & Media's The Roz & Mocha Show on KiSS 92.5, a partnership which aims to bring travel back to Canadians by celebrating and reimagining the return of seeing the world. Engaging audiences with daily multiplatform content, The Roz & Mocha Show can be heard on weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KiSS 92.5, KiSS925.com, and smart speakers, plus anytime on their podcast Roz & Mocha.

As Canada's premier one-stop-shop for travel, redtag.ca is connecting travellers to their dream getaways, from exciting all-inclusive escapes to breathtaking cruises, to flights and hotels in destinations around the world, and so much more. By working alongside Rogers Sports & Media, they'll be able to reach more travellers with fun, entertainment, and great promotions. This includes a series of television commercials on Citytv during popular shows like Bachelor in Paradise, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Breakfast Television.

Rogers Sports & Media reaches 96% of Canadians across its collection of premium media assets, such as Sportsnet, Citytv, FX, KiSS, OMNI, and much more. KiSS 92.5 is Toronto's favourite radio station, with Roz & Mocha being the city's go-to show for entertainment and pop culture exclusives.

This is the perfect alignment of two brands that are dedicated to delivering authentic experiences to Canadians. For years, redtag.ca has been where Canadians have shopped for custom travel selections all over the world, all at a great price. With this added layer of engagement and connection, redtag.ca intends to help make planning travel fun again and believes Rogers Sports & Media is the best partner to accomplish this with.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca.

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 32 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 54 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays – Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersSportsandMedia.com.

SOURCE redtag.ca

For further information: Sandra Weber, Director of Communications, Content Strategy & Social Media, Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]