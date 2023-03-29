redtag.ca Officially Partners with Alpine Canada

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - redtag.ca announces a new sports partnership with Alpine Canada as a Premier Partner and serves as its Official Travel Agency. This multi-year partnership will have redtag.ca support Canada's national ski team and their travel needs. Additionally, redtag.ca will play a prominent role with Canada's Nations Cup winning ski cross team and will be involved in future World Cup ski cross races in Canada.

Alpine Canada is the national governing body for ski racing in Canada, responsible for selecting and managing the national team, supporting coaches from grassroots to elite level, and competing at international events like the Winter Olympics and World Cup races. As one of Canada's leading travel companies, redtag.ca takes pride in facilitating the evolution of dynamic group travel experiences at this level.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a fantastic organization dedicated to the advancement of Canadians," says Frank DeMarinis, CEO of H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. "Preparing for a highly competitive sport like ski racing takes tremendous effort and our extensive portfolio of elite sports teams positions us perfectly to provide a seamless travel experience for the athletes and team members of Alpine Canada. Our mutual commitment to innovation and growth makes this partnership a natural fit, and we're excited about the opportunities it presents."

"It's very exciting for Alpine Canada to partner with a brand like redtag.ca," said Therese Brisson, President and CEO of Alpine Canada. "Alpine Canada works hard every day to make Canadians proud on and off the snow and partnering with a Canadian company like redtag.ca that shares our commitment to Canadians is important. redtag.ca has long supported other Canadian sports organizations with their travel needs and it's reassuring to know that our team's travel is in such experienced hands."

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca.

About Alpine Canada

Alpine Canada is the governing body for alpine, para-alpine, and ski cross racing in Canada, as well as for Canadian ski coaches, providing education, certification, insurance, and compliance with the coaching code of conduct. With the support of valued corporate partners and donors, along with the Government of Canada, Own the Podium, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the Coaching Association of Canada, Alpine Canada develops Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship, and World Cup athletes to stimulate visibility, inspiration, and growth in the ski community.

