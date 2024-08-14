redtag.ca Makes Every Booking Count for SickKids Foundation

Book your dream vacation on SickKids Day (August 14th) and make a difference!

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - This August marks a double celebration for redtag.ca! 2024 not only sees them reach their 20th anniversary, but also nine years of dedicated support for SickKids Foundation.

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, is redtag.ca’s SickKids Day. On this special day, with every booking made, redtag.ca will donate 1% of the sale directly to SickKids Foundation (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

This partnership holds a special place in their hearts. One of the founders of redtag.ca was once a patient at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). Today, many team members are parents whose children have benefited from SickKids' expertise, and countless travellers share similar stories. It's this shared connection that fuels redtag.ca's commitment to supporting children and families facing these heartbreaking challenges.

redtag.ca, alongside its parent company, has proudly raised over $1.8 million for SickKids Foundation to date. But the journey doesn't stop there - you have the opportunity to make an even bigger impact on the lives of these brave children and their families.

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, is redtag.ca's SickKids Day. On this special day, with every booking made, redtag.ca will donate 1% of the sale directly to SickKids Foundation. Imagine – you're not just fulfilling your travel dreams, you're also helping a child at SickKids experience the joy of a brighter future.

"Our journey as a company is built on the foundation of giving back," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., the parent company of redtag.ca. "SickKids is a cause close to our hearts, and we're proud to support their incredible work. I encourage everyone to join us in making a difference by participating in SickKids Day. By choosing redtag.ca, you're not just booking a vacation; you're helping to create a healthier tomorrow for children in need."

SickKids Day complements other year-round initiatives supported by redtag.ca to raise funds and awareness for SickKids Foundation. This includes the Annual Charity Golf Classic happening on September 5, 2024, this year.

Additionally, as part of a multi-year agreement announced earlier this year, SickKids has granted redtag.ca an exclusive naming opportunity for the staff lounge to recognize the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the Labatt Family Heart Centre.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing generosity redtag.ca's staff and customers have shown us over the course of this amazing partnership," says Colin Hennigar, Chief Development Officer, SickKids Foundation. "redtag.ca's dedication to improving the lives of children has been exemplified by the more than $1.8 million raised for the highest priority needs of the Labatt Family Heart Centre. It is an honour to celebrate their support, as well as their longstanding commitments to SickKids by recently naming a staff lounge in their honour at the hospital."

Make a meaningful impact by booking your dream vacation on redtag.ca, with 1% of all sales on SickKids Day going directly to the foundation. Visit www.redtag.ca or call 1-866-5-RED-TAG (573-3824) today.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca . Celebrating 20 years.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $212 million in revenue in support of children's health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealtheFuture.ca

