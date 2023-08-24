redtag.ca makes cruise dreams come true

Sail away with flexible and interest-free payment options

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Hold onto your sun hats, Canada's favourite full-service travel company, redtag.ca, is dropping some serious travel news. Say goodbye to FOMO and hello to your cruise dreams. From August 24 to September 10, 2023, redtag.ca is making waves with a deal that lets everyone - cruise enthusiasts, chill-seekers, and the whole crew - dive into the journey of a lifetime with interest-free monthly payments.

Picture this: endless oceans calling your name and exotic spots waiting to be explored. At redtag.ca, they know that wanderlust doesn't care about budgets. With interest rates only going up, redtag.ca is fighting inflation and letting you travel your way. This promotion is all about saying yes to that dream cruise while keeping things comfy for your wallet. No stress, no fuss - just smooth sailing as you spread out the cost and make your travel dreams a reality.

Cruising is waking up to a world of wonders every single day. The sea is your playground, and each port is an invite to adventure. Feel the breeze, taste the salt, and leave the daily grind behind as you hop on board.

redtag.ca has always been at the forefront of innovation, ensuring travellers have access to the best travel options. By introducing interest-free monthly payments for cruises, redtag.ca continues to revolutionize the travel industry, providing customers with unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Whether it's exploring the stunning Caribbean islands, embarking on a majestic Alaskan journey, or indulging in the beauty of the Mediterranean, redtag.ca's cruise offerings cater to every traveller's desires.

With their extensive range of cruise options, impeccable customer service, and now the added convenience of monthly payments, redtag.ca is the ultimate choice for those seeking to embark on an adventure of a lifetime. For more information, please visit https://www.redtag.ca/cruises .

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

For further information: redtag.ca Contact: Sandra Weber, Director of Communications, Content Strategy & Social Media, Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]