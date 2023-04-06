redtag.ca launches an Easter bunny-approved giveaway

Spread love and generosity for a chance to win $5,000 in travel!

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Spring is here, flowers are blooming, and redtag.ca is celebrating in a big way with the sweetest giveaway ever: #redtagsomebunny! Starting April 6, 2023, Canadians will be able to nominate someone who deserves a much-needed vacation for a chance to win a $2,500 redtag.ca travel voucher each.

Many Canadians have missed out on the opportunity to travel and create new memories with their loved ones. #redtagsomebunny is a chance to change that and give someone special the gift of travel. Nominate someone who has gone above and beyond for their community, a friend who has been there through thick and thin, or simply a family member who deserves a break. This is an opportunity to show them that their hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed and to give them a chance to relax.

To enter redtag.ca's #redtagsomebunny, participants must follow redtag.ca on Instagram and nominate someone in the comments. Participants who submit a video saying why their nominee deserves a vacation will receive five bonus entries.

#redtagsomebunny is on until April 13, 2023. The winners will be randomly chosen and announced on April 17, 2023. Even if you don't end up winning, redtag.ca has their Easter sale running until April 9, 2023. Plus, stay tuned for other fun promotions and giveaways coming up.

For more information or to enter the giveaway, please visit redtag.ca's Instagram account @redtag.ca.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca.

