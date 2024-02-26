redtag.ca Kicks Off 20th Anniversary with Unforgettable Jammin' In Jamaica Celebration In Montego Bay

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - From February 10-16, 2024, Montego Bay, Jamaica witnessed pure magic as redtag.ca kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration with Jammin' In Jamaica, a groundbreaking event that brought together forty Canadians who were treated to an unforgettable week of sun, sea, and extraordinary experiences.

redtag.ca's Jammin' In Jamaica winners during the live recording of KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show at the Grand Palladium Resort & Spa in Jamaica. (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

To bring this remarkable vision to life, redtag.ca partnered with the Jamaica Tourist Board, Canada Jetlines, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, and KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show to give away 20 trips for two to Jamaica. The winners, accompanied by their lucky plus ones, were whisked away to the beautiful shores of Jamaica for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, jam-packed with entertainment.

One of Jammin' In Jamaica's biggest highlights was the live recording of Canada's favourite radio show, The Roz & Mocha Show. For the first time in show history, Roz, Mocha, Shem, Maurie, and Maria recorded the show out-of-studio, delighting the winners and fans with their infectious energy and hilarious banter. Roz & Mocha in Jamaica is available to listen to on demand in your favourite podcast app. Look for Episodes 805 and 807 of The Roz & Mocha Podcast.

On Valentine's Day, the winners were treated to a powerful performance by Canadian icon Jully Black, whose powerful vocals and inspirational message captivated the crowd. The evening continued with an electrifying set from DJ Clymaxxx, a two-time Stylus Canadian Radio Mix Show DJ of the Year award winner, leaving everyone dancing into the night on the Infinity Terrace at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa.

"Jammin' In Jamaica and this entire experience was absolutely amazing and exceeded my expectations in every way," says Antonella Trichilo, one of the winners of Jammin' In Jamaica. "We had so much fun and made the best new friends and memories. I even joked at one point that the DJ Clymaxxx Valentine's party was better than my wedding reception because the music and dancing was PHENOMENAL! Thank you so much redtag.ca for all of your hospitality. It was truly an experience of a lifetime and will be very hard to top this trip. Let's do it again soon!"

"Jammin' in Jamaica epitomized a momentous milestone for redtag.ca as we kicked off our 20th anniversary celebration in vibrant Jamaica," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO at H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., parent company of redtag.ca. "This event not only underscored our commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences to Canadians but also showcased our strong collaborative spirit with wonderful partners who share our mission."

"The vibe certainly came alive in Jamaica, all thanks to our incredible partners and the 40 amazing Canadians who joined us," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., parent company of redtag.ca. "Every moment, from the lush tropical surroundings and impeccable hospitality at the beautiful Grand Palladium Resort & Spa, to the non-stop laughter during the live recording of the Roz & Mocha Show, to the infectious energy of Jully Black, and celebrating Valentine's Day with a night of dancing to DJ Clymaxxx, was brimming with magic. As we mark the remarkable milestone of 20 years of excellence at redtag.ca, we're thrilled to unveil an exciting lineup of anniversary events. From exclusive travel deals to unforgettable giveaways, we invite you to stay tuned for more exciting events coming up soon."

"Roz & Mocha's Family Vacation! This was something we'd wanted to do for years," say Roz Weston and Mocha, hosts of The Roz & Mocha Show. "A big, fun trip with fans at a beautiful resort, at the best time of year! The reason it hadn't happened yet, was because we hadn't found the right partner to put it all together. Flying 40 fans, a full crew and building an on-site studio to record two shows and a podcast was never going to be easy... But if we pulled it off, it would be awesome! Because of our incredible friends at redtag.ca and the Jamaica Tourist Board, Roz & Mocha's Family Vacation was an absolute success. One we didn't want to end, and one we can't wait to do again."

"We're honoured that the redtag.ca team selected Jamaica as their destination of choice to kick off their 20th anniversary year," says Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. "It has been a long time dream to bring The Roz & Mocha show to the island and the weeklong Jammin' in Jamaica celebration was a truly collaborative effort that gave the radio station team and their contest winners a chance to soak up the island's sunny shores and vibrant spirit. We look forward to continuing our valued partnership with redtag.ca for many years to come and would love to welcome more Canadians to visit Jamaica and experience the magic for themselves."

About redtag.ca

Marking two decades of excellence in 2024, redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

