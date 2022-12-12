redtag.ca is back with 12 Days of Giveaways

Canadians can enter to win one of twelve luxury resort stays

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Get ready for the return of the much-anticipated redtag.ca's 12 Days of Giveaways! Starting on December 12, 2022, Canadians will have a chance to enter to win one of 12 amazing travel prizes. This year, they have partnered with Meliá Hotels & Resorts to help Canadians sleigh their 2023 vacay and send them to incredible Paradisus by Meliá properties in hot destinations like Cancun, Punta Cana, Varadero, and more.

With travel in full swing again, redtag.ca believes everyone deserves to take a relaxing break and enjoy some time away at Paradisus' breathtaking collection of luxury retreats. Travellers are invited to get a head start on the 2023 vacation season and escape the cold Canadian winter. With 12 prizes to be won, you could have your dream vacation lined up in time for the new year.

To enter redtag.ca's 12 Days of Giveaways, participants must follow redtag.ca on Instagram and tag a friend on the giveaway posts. Participants who share in their Instagram stories will receive five bonus entries. The twelve prizes include 7-night stays in Paradisus' luxury resorts faithful to their destination's vibrant culture and natural beauty.

redtag.ca's exciting 12 Days of Giveaways is on until December 24, 2022. The winners will be randomly chosen and announced on December 19 and 26. Even if you don't end up winning, redtag.ca has their Pre-Holiday Sale running until December 21, 2022, so you can still book with savings. Plus, stay tuned for other fun promotions and giveaways coming up in 2023.

For more information or to enter the giveaway, please visit redtag.ca's Instagram account @redtag.ca.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca.

