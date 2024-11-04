redtag.ca Gift Cards Expand to Retail Locations and Amazon.ca

Experience 'Travel Gifting Made Easy' both in-store and online,

just in time for the busy holiday season.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In a move to enhance the purchasing experience for Canadians, redtag.ca is thrilled to announce that its travel gift cards are now available in select retail stores across Canada and on Amazon.ca. This strategic initiative simplifies the shopping experience for customers by meeting them where they shop and making it easier to find the perfect gift. It also supports the growing trend of gifting travel and experiences over material items.

This year marks redtag.ca's 20th anniversary, and the travel company is committed to continuing innovation and improving for Canadian travellers. These gift cards empower customers to give the gift of travel like never before, and they will also remain available for purchase directly on redtag.ca, ensuring multiple convenient options.

redtag.ca believes in the power of gifting experiences that create lasting memories. By offering travel gift cards through both popular retail locations and one of the leading e-commerce platforms, redtag.ca is embodying its tagline, "Travel Made Easy," making it even easier for travellers to share the joy of unique experiences with their loved ones.

"We are so excited to make our redtag.ca gift cards available in stores and on Amazon.ca," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., the parent company of redtag.ca. "This move not only streamlines the shopping process for our customers but also aligns with our mission to promote thoughtful gifting. Now, shoppers can conveniently find the perfect gift, whether they're browsing in a store or online, just in time for the holiday season."

"Expanding our gift card availability across multiple channels brings greater convenience to our customers," adds Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., the parent company of redtag.ca. "It provides them with seamless access to travel gift options right where they shop, making it easier to find the perfect gift for anyone who loves to travel. This strategic move not only strengthens our brand presence but also taps into the growing demand for hassle-free shopping experiences."

As Canadians prepare for the holiday season, redtag.ca is proud to embrace the trend of experiential gifting, encouraging everyone to celebrate the joy of shared moments.

You can purchase redtag.ca Gift Cards here:

Directly at www.redtag.ca/giftcard

In select retail stores across Canada

On Amazon.ca at https://tinyurl.com/y52tdj5j or by searching "redtag.ca" in the Amazon.ca search bar.

For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca/giftcard.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca . Celebrating 20 years.

