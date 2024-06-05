redtag.ca Enhances Call-In Experience for Canadian Travellers

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is thrilled to announce its innovative revamp of the call-in experience achieved in collaboration with Local Measure. This collaboration aims to create a seamless, high-quality experience for customers contacting the reservation lines of the company, servicing thousands of travellers across Canada.

As one of Canada's leading travel companies, redtag.ca prioritizes outstanding customer service. This enhancement will significantly improve call quality and the overall call-in experience, alongside other backend improvements designed to support exceptional customer support.

"We firmly believe that Canadian travellers deserve the best experience when planning their vacations," said Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations. "That's why we chose to partner with industry leader Local Measure. This transformation enables us to evolve, allowing our travel agents to focus on meeting the needs of our customers."

Local Measure's solutions are designed to boost customer satisfaction, loyalty, and overall experience by equipping businesses with the tools to engage meaningfully and respond promptly to customer inquiries.

About redtag.ca

Marking two decades of excellence in 2024, redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

For further information: Media Contact: Sandra Weber | (416) 277-7236 | [email protected]