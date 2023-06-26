redtag.ca empowers Canadians with monthly payment options for cruise bookings

The leading online travel company expands its partnership with Uplift

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - redtag.ca, Canada's premier full-service online travel company, is thrilled to announce the introduction of monthly payments with Uplift for cruise bookings. As part of redtag.ca's commitment to providing exceptional travel options, this new payment plan offers increased flexibility and convenience to travellers seeking memorable and affordable cruises with the option to spread the cost of their trip over 24 months. redtag.ca believes that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of travel, and this new payment option enables travellers to plan and sail away with ease.

Uplift, a leading global fintech company specializing in travel installment payments, has partnered with redtag.ca to offer travellers the opportunity to pay for their dream cruise vacation in manageable monthly payments. With Uplift's seamless and transparent financing solution, travellers can spread the cost of their trip over time, making it easier than ever to set sail.

redtag.ca has always been at the forefront of innovation, ensuring travellers have access to the best travel options. By introducing monthly payments for cruises, redtag.ca continues to revolutionize the travel industry, providing customers with unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Whether it's exploring the stunning Caribbean islands, embarking on a majestic Alaskan journey, or indulging in the beauty of the Mediterranean, redtag.ca's cruise offerings cater to every traveller's desires.

With their extensive range of cruise options, impeccable customer service, and now the added convenience of monthly payments, redtag.ca is the ultimate choice for those seeking to embark on an adventure of a lifetime. For more information, please visit https://www.redtag.ca/pay-monthly/ .

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

For further information: redtag.ca Contact: Sandra Weber, Director of Communications, Content Strategy & Social Media, Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]