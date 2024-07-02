redtag.ca Celebrates its 20th Anniversary with Biggest Christmas In July Yet

Early Booking Bonuses, Savings, and $20,000 in Gift Card Giveaways*

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of its 20th anniversary this year, redtag.ca launches its largest Christmas In July promotion yet, offering Canadian travellers early booking bonuses, savings, and exciting giveaways. From July 2, 2024 to July 31, 2024, redtag.ca invites Canadian travellers to seize early booking bonuses for fall and winter vacations with a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 redtag.ca gift cards*.

"This year, redtag.ca is thrilled to mark our 20th anniversary by offering Canadians incredible savings, bonuses, and chances to win big during our annual Christmas in July event," said Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations, parent company of redtag.ca. "We are grateful for 20 years of support and remain committed to making travel easy for millions of Canadians. This promotion is our way of saying thank you and celebrating our journey together."

redtag.ca's Christmas in July promotion features amazing exclusive offers such as:

Savings on Mexico & Caribbean : Lock in huge savings on all-inclusive vacation packages to popular destinations such as Jamaica , Los Cabos , and the Dominican Republic .

Lock in huge savings on all-inclusive vacation packages to popular destinations such as , , and the . Early Booking Bonus: Use an exclusive promo code to receive an Amazon e-gift card worth up to $200* applicable on select pre-packaged vacations and flight and hotel bundles.

Use an exclusive promo code to receive an Amazon e-gift card worth up to applicable on select pre-packaged vacations and flight and hotel bundles. Cruise Booking Bonus: Bookings for 2024 cruise sailings with participating cruise lines will receive a $50 onboard credit.*

Bookings for 2024 cruise sailings with participating cruise lines will receive a onboard credit.* Chance to Win: All bookings will automatically qualify for a chance to win 1 of 20 $1000 redtag.ca gift cards.*

"At redtag.ca, we believe in making a difference in the lives of Canadians by making travel dreams a reality," added Tanious. "Our 20th anniversary is a testament to the strength and support of our customers. We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide exceptional service for the next 20 years and beyond."

Experience the joy of early booking and celebrate 20 years of redtag.ca by visiting redtag.ca from July 2-31, 2024. Don't miss out on this year's Christmas In July promotion.

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between July 2-31 while supplies last. AMAZON is a trademark of Amazon.com, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca . Celebrating 20 years.

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]