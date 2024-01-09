redtag.ca celebrates 20 years with 20 trip giveaways to Jamaica

Canadians are invited to enter to go Jammin' in Jamaica with the Roz & Mocha Show

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of two decades of travel excellence, redtag.ca, one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies, is gearing up for an unforgettable 20th-anniversary bash in 2024 and they are not holding back on the celebrations! To thank Canadians for 20 amazing years, they have teamed up with the Jamaica Tourist Board, Canada Jetlines, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, and KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show to give away 20 trips for two to one of Canada's favourite destinations: Jamaica! This promotion runs exclusively until January 19, 2024.

The 20 lucky winners and their plus ones will jet off with Canada Jetlines to beautiful and vibrant Jamaica and bask in the luxury of the 5-star Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa in Montego Bay. Renowned for its captivating landscapes, sun-kissed beaches, and reggae vibes, Jamaica sets the perfect stage for this grand celebration.

The fun doesn't stop there! On Valentine's Day, there will be an exclusive beach bash with a performance from Canadian music icon, Jully Black, who has been dubbed Canada's Queen of R&B soul. This will be immediately followed by a set from DJ Clymaxx from The Roz & Mocha Show. DJ Clymaxxx is a two time Stylus Canadian Radio Mix Show DJ of the Year award winner, and has spent over a decade performing in the biggest nightclubs across the country.

"We are very excited to kick off our 20th anniversary festivities with our friends at the Roz & Mocha Show," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO at H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., parent company of redtag.ca. "This collaboration is an embodiment of our commitment to delivering the best travel experiences. It's a testament to our loyal customers and our dedication to making travel dreams a reality."

"We are thrilled to mark the remarkable 20-year journey of redtag.ca by awarding 20 all-inclusive trips for two to Jamaica," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc., parent company of redtag.ca. "Our strategic partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board has allowed us to choose a favourite tropical destination for many Canadians where they can enjoy reggae rhythms, vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality. This milestone celebration is a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable travel experiences, and we look forward to continuing this incredible journey with our valued Canadian travellers."

"Roz & Mocha's Family Vacation! This is something we've wanted to do for years," say Roz Weston and Mocha, hosts of The Roz & Mocha Show. "A big, fun trip with fans at a beautiful resort, at the best time of year! And now, because of our incredible partners at redtag.ca and the Jamaica Tourist Board, it's finally happening! We are beyond excited to finally be able to pull off such an incredible promotion and broadcast. We can't wait!"

"Our partnership with redtag.ca aligns perfectly with our mission to showcase the allure of Jamaica to Canadian travellers," says Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. "This exciting initiative echoes our dedication to offering the best of the Caribbean and creating memorable moments for our visitors."

"Jetlines is thrilled to be part of this incredible celebration with redtag.ca as they mark 20 years of travel excellence," says Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. "We can't wait to help make this anniversary bash truly special for the winners. Let's go Jammin' in Jamaica with redtag.ca!"

This collaboration between redtag.ca, KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Canada Jetlines, and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa represents a synergy of shared values and is the beginning of a series of celebratory events planned throughout 2024 as redtag.ca celebrates 20 years.

For more details, visit www.redtag.ca/kiss or www.kiss925.com/contests/roz-mochas-family-vacation/ for an opportunity to be part of this extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime trip.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit redtag.ca.

