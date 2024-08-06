redtag.ca Celebrates 20 Years with 20 Days of 0% Interest*

Plus, enter for your chance to win with 20 Days of Giveaways on Instagram

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - redtag.ca is continuing the celebration of its 20th anniversary with two exciting promotions this August! From August 6-26, 2024, you can book your dream vacation now and pay later with 0% interest on approved credit.* Additionally, redtag.ca is running a special anniversary edition of their signature 12 Days of Giveaways on Instagram, expanding it to 20 Days of Giveaways, where participants can win up to $5,000 in redtag.ca gift cards.†

The travel company began in 2004 with a focus on beach vacations. Since then, it has expanded its product and service offering to include a comprehensive range of travel products worldwide. After two decades of helping millions of Canadians see the world, redtag.ca remains a proud leader in the Canadian travel industry. This anniversary marks not only their success but also the exciting future ahead.

"Reaching 20 years is a truly remarkable achievement for redtag.ca," says Nathalie Tanious, President & CEO of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., the parent company of redtag.ca. "We're incredibly grateful to our dedicated staff, partners, suppliers, and most importantly, our amazing customers who have made this journey possible. This milestone inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and delivering on our vision of 'Travel Made Easy.' We have exciting plans ahead and remain committed to bringing dream vacations to life for Canadians. Stay tuned for more exciting promotions and giveaways from redtag.ca, but for now, simply thank you Canada!"

Here's what redtag.ca has planned from August 6-26, 2024, and how you can participate:

20 Days of 0% Interest*

Travel dreams don't have to wait; you can book now and pay later on your dream vacation. For 20 days straight, redtag.ca is offering 0% interest* on vacation packages and flight + hotel bundles. This is the perfect opportunity to book your dream getaway and spread out the cost, ensuring Canadians can enjoy more savings and more travel.

To take advantage of this offer, please visit: www.redtag.ca .

20 Days of Giveaways

redtag.ca is giving away over $20,000 in redtag.ca travel gift cards† on their Instagram page. Every day for 20 days, redtag.ca will be giving away a $1,000 redtag.ca gift card†, plus a grand prize of a $5,000 redtag.ca gift card.†

To enter, follow @redtag.ca on Instagram and look for the entry post. Then, follow the instructions provided in the post to participate.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca . Celebrating 20 years.



*Down payment may be required. Terms are based on credit score and other factors may vary. APR's range from 0% to 31.99%. Not everyone is eligible. Applicants are subject to approval by Uplift Canada.

†Certain conditions apply. See the official post for full rules and prize details.

